Pete Edochie has penned a message to his first son Leo as he clocked a new age on Saturday, April 26

Yul Edochie was also not left out of the celebration, as he recalled how his elder brother had been protective of him since 1998

As many fans and well-wishers celebrated Yul Edochie's brother, others also saw it as another chance to throw subtle shades at the actor

It is a moment of celebration for the Edochies as veteran actor Pete Edochie's first son, Leo, marked his 55th birthday on Saturday, April 26.

Pete, who reacted to his old quote tagged to Enioluwa Adeoluwa's viral video, simply shared a picture of his first son and added a short message that read, "Happy birthday Son."

Pete and Yul Edochie shower Leo with love on his 55th birthday.

However, unlike Pete, Yul Edochie, who also celebrated his elder brother, detailed how Leo has been protective of him from a young age.

Sharing a scenario, Yul wrote,

"In 1998, while I was filling my Jamb form, still indecisive about the University to attend, my big brother Leo, who was already based in Port Harcourt hustling, said to me, 'put Uniport as your first choice, so you'll come be with me in Port Harcourt and I'll keep my eyes on you cos you're too stubborn, I'll take care of you'. He did just that. When it was time for me to leave home for school, he drove me to Port Harcourt, took me to Uniport, made sure I completed my registration, got me a hostel, made sure I was fully settled in before he left."

Recalling another experience with his brother, Yul wrote,

"One night in 1999, we drove to his friend's place to spend the night, we got into the compound and found out his friend had travelled without dropping his house key for us. I was wondering where we would sleep. My brother said to me, 'life is tough, it won't always be easy, but you must be ready to adapt to any situation you find yourself in, never panic. Take down your seat, we'll sleep in the car. Don't be afraid, I'm your elder brother, I'll protect you. Nothing will happen to you. I'll always be there for you'. We slept in the car till morning. My brother kept his word, from that day till today he has been there for me, through everything."

Fans and followers celebrate Pete Edochie's 1st son, Leo at 55.

The actor expressed his love for his older brother as he prayed to God to give him more life, good health, joy, more prosperity, peace and all other good things of life.

"I'll love you forever, big brother," he added.

The post Pete Edochie shared as he celebrates his first son below:

Yul Edochie's message to his brother is below:

Reactions as Yul Edochie celebrates his brother

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read them below:

mboneyoh said:

"Yul Edochie is a great man, born by a great man and born into a great family with great and caring siblings. Hence no man or woman can bring him down. More Grace.

eenyichiciii1 said:

"Even on your brothers birthday you are still using him for content to chase clout with long episodes like small pinkin."

befaboutfit_kiddies reacted:

"And you didn't learn anything about keeping your words and protecting your family from him."

