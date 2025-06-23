Actress Esther Nwachukwu has reacted to the ongoing Edochie family drama on social media

In a viral video, Esther Nwachukwu advised May Edochie to drop Yul's surname, claiming the actor's family was against her

The actress also called out actor Pete Edochie over his family drama, stirring more reactions online

Actress Esther Nwachukwu, also known as Esther Sky, has issued advice to May Edochie on the need to drop her estranged husband, actor Yul Edochie’s, surname.

This comes after May and Yul's brother Linc Edochie's new wife, Yinka's phone numbers were made public online amid an ongoing feud.

According to Esther, in a video she shared online, the Edochies were against May, joining forces to fight her.

Esther Nwachukwu advises May Edochie to drop estranged husband Yul's surname. Credit: mayyuledochie/peteedochie/yinkatheisen9

Esther, who stated that there was nothing special about the Edochie name, pointed out that May has been able to make it on her own.

The actress, who advised May to announce a new name also berated veteran actor Pete Edochie for keeping silent amid the family feud.

Esther Sky claims the Edochie family is against Yul's estranged wife May. Credit: mayyuledochie

She called on Pete to step in by calling his family to order.

"Can you all tell queen may to drop the Yul Edochie name. I have said this bfor. Una atttcked me. Can you all tell queen may to drop the name. Nothin special about the name. So the new wife to linc Edochie. Called Hanty gwengwengweeee yinkatheisen9 yinka. Has posted queen may phone number. Onto say why ? Cos the family of Yul Edochie are now joining forces to f!ght queen may including madam Rita. Una mama. Queen may kindly yank off Yul Edochie name. Mbok. @peteedochie call ur family to order sir," Esther Nwachukwu wrote in a caption.

In related news legit.ng reported that a social media critic Oriretan Honour blamed Pete Edochie for his sons Linc and Yul's second marriages.

Oriretan urged Pete Edochie to take action, stating that his sons were ruining his one-man, one-woman legacy.

The video of Esther Sky advising May Edochie to drop Yul's surname is below:

Reactions trail Esther Nwachukwu's video

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as some of May Edochie's fans shared why she wouldn't drop her estranged husband, Yul's surname. Read the comments below:

gallant.money said:

"Come little girl don't you ever called Pete edoche name again."

full_moon4444 commented:

"Rita Edochie is on Linc side and his new wife .So Queen May be careful with Mama Rita."

eesther999 reacted:

"I think she will after the divorce."

bosskid447 said:

"She should not drop it , doing so will give Judy peace."

princesschineke reacted:

"Girl it dosen't work like that anywhere in the world you can retain a name if you want to, she lived most of her adult life with that name , more over Yul haven't divorced her yet."

full_moon4444 said:

"Now you are talking a point .I heard Danielle dropped the name but I was shocked to see Full name on her awards “Danielle Yul Edochie .When you still keep their names ,they won’t take you seriously and the nonsense won’t stop."

May Edochie's lawyer speaks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that May Edochie's lawyer shared a reflective post comparing the conduct of women married into the Edochie family.

In his message, he applauded May’s unwavering commitment to protecting the family name, contrasting it with the actions of Judy Austin and Yinka, wife of Linc Edochie.

He described May as someone who has always shown deep respect for the Edochie name.

