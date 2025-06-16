A devastated woman has shared her pain after she lost her mother and five children in Yelwata, Benue state

The mother, who is from Yelwata, said her mother and her five children were burned in the house during the attack

Many Nigerians who saw the video expressed sadness, and some consoled the woman in the comment section

A sorrowful Nigerian woman shared her pain after she lost all her children in the attack that happened in Benue state.

The woman spoke in a video that has broken the hearts of many Nigerians on social media.

The woman lost her five children and her mother in the Yelwata attacks. Photo credit: X/officialnedlin.

Source: Twitter

In the short clip, which was reposted on X by a UK-based Nigerian doctor, OurFavOnlineDoc, the woman lamented the huge loss suffered by her family in just one night.

According to her, the attackers burnt a lot of houses in the area, including the house occupied by her mother and children.

She said her mother and five kids were burned, noting that she lost six relatives.

Speaking in Tiv language, she said:

"Five children and my mother. They burned Yelwata. They were burned in the house. My five children and my mother, that's six people."

The video sparked outrage and emotional reactions from Nigerians who saw how sorrowful the woman looked.

People said they could see deep-seated pain in her face, and they called for action to end the attacks in Benue state.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Benue woman loses all her children in Benue attack

@OurFavOnlineDoc said:

"This lady lost all her 5 children and she also lost her mother at the recent Yelwata Massacre in Benue State. The pain is deep and piercing. How do you console someone like this? How do you tell her to “reconcile” with those who wiped out her family?"

@Comeback_snarky said:

"This kind of loss you can't even cry anymore. God!"

@LisaNwabia said:

"I have no words. What's going on in Benue is now a very deep and disturbing issue that needs to be tackled and not neglected. The problem is too much. Innocent lives and the future are being taken like they are animals. This is unfair."

@onlyonedira said:

"I doubt she’ll ever recover from this."

@thatMrT said:

"Assuming Nigeria is a country, Tinubu would have been removed over these incessant killings. Still, we don't know our rights."

@OgaOmogo said:

"There is an adage that says, if you are looking for the eye of a fish then reach for the head. 'Fulani herdsmen' is a smokescreen, those using them are in high places and this won't stop until someone has the courage to find and smash them to pieces."

Benue governor reacts to killings

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue condemned "in strong terms" the attacks and massacre of innocent citizens at Yelewata by suspected criminal herders.

According to a statement by Tersoo Kula, Alia's chief press secretary (CPS), the governor asserted that nothing should warrant the taking of life.

Deputy Governor of the state, Barrister Sam Ode, who visited the scene of the heinous act earlier today, Sunday, June 15, on the directives of the governor, delivered the message.

