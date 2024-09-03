A video of Moyo Lawal crying while reminiscing how she felt when Bobrisky was away has gone viral

Moyo Lawal, who was one of the celebrities that graced Bobrisky's birthday, could not hold back the tears as the MCs at the event applauded her

The actress' emotional display has, however, triggered backlash as people described it as unnecessary

Nollywood actress Moyo Lawal has come under fire over her emotional display at controversial crossdresser Idris Okuneye Bobrisky's lavish birthday party in Lagos.

Moyo, who graced the event in black attire, was seen crying as one of the master of ceremonies at the event recalled how he used to the actress' page where she shared how much she missed Bobrisky while he was at Kirikiri Correctional Centre for abusing the naira.

The actress, who was seen wiping her eyes with her scarf, reminisced about how lonely she was when Bobrisky was away.

A clip showed the moment Bobrisky had to move over to her table to console her.

Watch video of Moyo Lawal crying at Bobrisky's birthday below

Netizens react to video of Moyo Lawal crying

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read them below:

veeystitches_fashion:

"Why is she dressed like a widow."

swizzy_spice:

"Ati MC ati all attendees of the party, Ori gbogbo yin ti yi daanu."

its_yindah:

"Is this Moyo emotionally okay?"

yeyeoge_beauty:

"She’s crying…. Like who died."

renike_oladimej:

"how can i laugh in a way that pleases God."

zainab_diakite

"Moyo no well what all dis rubbish."

thatbigbuttgirl1:

"Madness at its peak wetin we no go see for this country."

az_beauty_empire:

"She’s already acting again…aye yin ti laba."

1stdate_fashionconcepts:

"I beg is it tears of joy or crocodile tears?

