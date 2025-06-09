Nigerian actress Jumoke George has been duly appreciated by her fans weeks after she publicly pleaded for support

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Jumoke George opened up about her struggles of being with homelessness

According to Jumoke George, she has been living in a church for around five to six years, relying on it for both shelter and sustenance

Nollywood actress Jumoke George has been honoured by nice Nigerians after her tearful interview.

Her junior colleague, Biola Bayo, posted on Instagram that the veteran had received a four-bedroom duplex, an SUV, and a plot of land.

Jumoke George set to move into her new home. Credit: @jumokegeorge

She expressed gratitude on the actress's behalf, saying they had fulfilled the veteran's desire. Biola stated that it would not have happened without their contributions.

“Today, we present a 4-bedroom duplex, an SUV and a plot of land from @ayokmagproperties1 @ayokmag to @jumoke_george. Thank you to everyone who made this dream a reality. I’m grateful. This wouldn’t have happened without your contributions. Thank you, everyone. Thank you to @royalhugssurprise for your support always.”

In a previous report, a woman who attends the same church as Nigerian actress Jumoke George shared an eyewitness account of her ordeal.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the indigenous movie star left many unsettled as she opened up on how life has been for her lately.

In a recent interview with Abiola Ayomide Adebayo disclosed that she had been homeless for 5-6 years. Jumoke pleaded with mothers throughout the world to pray for her, disclosing that her 41-year-old daughter had been missing for four years.

She went on to say that she had been dealing with some health concerns and that she has led a pure life, undeserving of the outcome.

A woman identified as Seun_funmi88 told podcaster Abiola Ayomide how she witnessed Jumoke struggle to eat. Seun_funmi88 reported that she attends the Celestial church which provided Jumoke with the modest room she is currently living in. She disclosed that the actress sometimes borrows money to buy onions for cooking. Seun_funmi88 debunked false allegations that Jumoke lied about her impoverished life.

The church member also shared that she had helped the distressed star with money to feed and care for herself.

Netizens react to Jumoke George’s post

Jumoke George’s missing daughter speaks

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that actress Jumoke George’s daughter, who had been listed as missing for the past four years, had been found.

The actress had previously cried out about the situation, claiming that her child was homeless and staying in a church.

Fans expressed excitement over the reports, with some Nigerians blaming the daughter for abandoning her mother.

