A South African man has arrived in Nigeria in an attempt to locate his biological father, who he claims is from Enugu state

In a video making the rounds, the young man mentioned his father's name and his Nigerian state of origin

A man in the background, who interviewed the South African, urged people to share the video, expressing belief that the young man's Nigerian father would be happy to see him

Jordan Okechukwu Agu, a South African, has travelled to Nigeria in search of his biological father.

The young man was interviewed about his mission in Nigeria, and he told his interviewer that he hails from Johannesburg in South Africa.

When the interviewer asked about his father's and mother's names, he gave them as Jude Okechukwu Agu and Philomena Motha, respectively. His responses to the interviewer were:

"My name is Jordan Okechukwu Agu. I am from Johannesburg. I'm looking for my dad. He's Jude Okechukwu Agu...Enugu state...Philomena Motha (his mother's name)."

Speaking in Igbo, the interviewer, who was in the background of the video, appealed to anyone who comes across the clip to circulate it, adding that the boy's father would be glad to reunite with him.

The clip, shared on X by @ChuksEricE, has elicited mixed reactions on the social media platform.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to video of South African

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions that greeted a video of the young man below:

@cuteneka said:

"Have a child and disappear. Looking at that boy he’s over 18 years old but his father will be happy to see him after that gap. Isn’t time you all use your platform to advice our men to stay in the lives of their kids. Is not a flex to drop kids everywhere you visit and just disappear."

@LaughNLearnX said:

"I hope he finds him, I'm sure his father will be happy to see him as well."

@PJax_DeepState said:

"He should check in a town called Obinagu Udi, in Udi LGA of Enugu State."

@ObanwaO said:

"Our Enugu brothers na everytime una dey forget una pikin for abroad."

@facoani said:

"Please kindly stay where you're o, you go regret to meet your papa in Nigeria I swear..."

@chisom08140369 said:

"He should go to Enugu state meetings."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man had reunited with his family members after searching for 29 years.

Filipino girl searches for her Nigerian father

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Filipino girl was looking for her Nigerian dad years after birth.

X influencer @chude__ helped the girl post about her father on the social media platform and released some information about him. stated that the girl's mother is a Filipino and her dad a Nigerian. It is unclear why her father left shortly after she was born.

"...The young girl who is now 18 years old is searching for his Dad who left Philippines due to circumstances, shortly after she was born. The 2nd picture is the Dad’s passport, His name is Paschal Ogbuagu Nnanna, From Enugu state. Please pass it around till we find him! NB: She’s currently in Philippine," a part of his post read.

Source: Legit.ng