Fans of May Edochie, angry over Yinka’s praise of Judy and Yul, blast the new Edochie wife and post her shocking family details

In a rant, the fan warns Yinka to steer clear of May, vowing to expose her phone number, parents’ photos, and more if she talks “trash” again

Supporters slammed claims that May paid bloggers to drag Yul and Judy, saying she has kept her dignity while others in the Edochie clan stirred drama

Social media is buzzing once again with fresh drama from the Edochie family as May Edochie’s fans page, using the handle @queenmaynation, has gone all out to drag Linc Edochie’s new wife, Yinka Theisen, for allegedly throwing subtle shades at May.

Yinka, who recently married actor Linc Edochie, got tongues wagging after she praised Yul Edochie and his second wife, Judy Austin, a move that didn’t sit well with May’s loyal supporters.

In a now-viral post, @queenmaynation shared screenshots exposing Yinka’s alleged personal details, including her real age and previous relationships.

May Edochie’s fan claps back at Linc’s wife, leaks family secrets. Photos: @yinkatheisen/IG

Source: Instagram

The fan page claimed Yinka was born in 1969, making her 56 and allegedly eight years older than her husband, Lincoln, who was born in 1977.

The page wrote:

“So this woman said Yul is 43 years old while May is 45 years old. Two years difference right? This mop head was born on the 9th of April 1969 (56 years old)... Who should be getting dragged by their age? You!”

It continued with the open threat:

“When May Nation loves you, we'll love you to death. When you look for trouble, we'll return the energy in sevenfold.”

In more scathing remarks, the user warned Yinka to keep May’s name out of her mouth, threatening to leak her phone number, her parents’ pictures, and even her ex-husband’s contact information if she failed to comply.

“Even your kids won’t be spared,” the user said in one of the posts.

The issue escalated further as the user made claims that May was allegedly paying bloggers to drag the Edochie brothers.

The community added:

“Before you say trash, tell her to produce evidence of May paying bloggers... Bloggers post about your family every day, are they all related to May?."

See the post here:

Netizens react to the post

Fans of May across various platforms have since rallied behind her, with many defending her silence amidst the continuous online drama involving Yul, Judy, and now Yinka.

@official_queendee said:

“Judy, stop posting yourself. Please start learning self-love.”

@amakaikenga wrote:

“May’s silence and strong support system is really dealing with you all. She has never replied any of you yet, you all are this troubled.”

@jee8734 added:

“To think May didn’t offend this so-called Yul… Lesson to married women. Even in marriage, protect your peace and property.”

@godwinrealest said:

“Oga rest. You said it to May countless times. We’re waiting for your third wife so you can repeat yourself.”

The fan warns Yinka to steer clear of May, vowing to expose more about her. Photo: @mayedochie/IG

Source: Instagram

Social media critic calls Pete Edochie

Legit.ng reported that social media critic Oriretan Honour has called out Nollywood veteran Pete Edochie over his son Linc's second marriage.

The news about Linc's second marriage has triggered reactions on social media, with Oriretan Honour sending a message to Pete.

The critic noted the pattern of polygamy in Pete's family, citing Yul's second marriage to actress Judy Austin.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng