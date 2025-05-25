Ugo Okonkwo has shared the unexpected steps he took before being allowed to marry Kenechukwu, billionaire businessman Obi Jackson's daughter

He revealed that his mother-in-law interviewed him and even required him to write an examination and submit it to her as part of the vetting process.

Fans were stunned by the revelation and took to social media to share their reactions, with many expressing shock over what he had to endure

Ugo Okonkwo, son of Bishop Emma Okonkwo, has shared the unusual requirement he had to fulfil before being allowed to marry Kenechukwu, the daughter of billionaire businessman Obi Jackson.

The couple held a lavish, multi-million naira wedding ceremony a few weeks ago, with highlights from the event trending across social media.

In an interview, Ugo revealed that his mother-in-law made him write a three-page examination explaining why he wanted to marry her daughter and why he didn’t want to.

According to him, during his visit to her, she said she couldn’t quite grasp all he was saying and instructed him to put it in writing.

Ugo Okonkwo shares his experience

In the recording, Ugo recounted returning home to inform his father about the unusual demand. His father reportedly told him that if he truly wanted to marry his fiancée, Kene, he would have to comply with her mother’s request.

Ugo went on to write the essay and submitted it on the date specified by his mother-in-law, a Friday.

However, he did not receive any response for four days.

Meanwhile, Kenechukwu's traditional wedding dress also made headlines. The designer, who created the dress, disclosed that it cost a staggering N12 million to produce.

What fans said about Ugo's utterance

Reactions have trailed what Ugo Okonkwo said about his wedding. Here are comments about it below:

@_rhiks_xx commented:

"Exam for marraige omo make olodo no come marry me oo."

@eyitomilayo_ shared:

"Omo una dey do things o. Just to marry wife, na waoo."

@dear_ifiok reacted:

"What do you expect?Her mum is a lawyer, she need evidence. Some families are like that, they give you task mostly non financial task to test your seriousness.but I love it. When you remember the stress you will behave well in the marriage. I wish you both marital bliss."

@_everything.lisa said:

"Girl wey dey loved at home. No be those online babe wey dey rant anyhow."

@olusholatort wrote:

"No stress chat GPT go run am. Just tell us the truth about how you did it."

