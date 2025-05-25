A resurfaced clip shows Zubby Michael slapping a man during a heated moment on a movie set, sparking outrage online.

In the resurfaced video, a woman can be heard shouting in fear as Zubby and the man clash violently.

The timing of the old video couldn’t be worse for Zubby Michael, who is currently under fire after reports that he kicked actor Godwin Nnadiekwe in the chest during a scene.

A throwback video of Nollywood star Zubby Michael slapping a man on a movie set has resurfaced online, just as the actor is being dragged for allegedly hospitalising fellow actor Godwin Nnadiekwe during a recent film shoot.

The clip, which has since gone viral, shows Zubby dressed in costume arguing with another man wearing a black shirt and pink shorts.

The man warned the actor, but Zubby suddenly slapped him, causing an instant commotion. Others on the set rushed in to break up the brawl.

Old video of Zubby Michael slapping man trends as he allegedly hospitalises actor. Photos: @zubbymicheal/Instagram

A woman, believed to be the man's partner, could be heard shouting in the background:

“Don’t injure my husband!”

The resurfaced video has sparked fresh outrage among fans and critics, with many accusing Zubby of having a long history of aggressive behaviour during filming.

The clip re-emerged online just as news broke that Godwin Nnadiekwe had been rushed to the hospital after sustaining internal injuries from an alleged kick to the chest by Zubby while acting out a scene that reportedly required no physical contact.

In an official statement released by Nnadiekwe’s management on Saturday, it was confirmed that the actor is receiving treatment for internal bleeding and that the incident has been reported to the Actors Guild of Nigeria.

Social media has since erupted with mixed reactions. Some users believe Zubby’s intensity on set may be getting out of hand, while others are urging Nollywood authorities to step in.

See the video here:

Netizens react

As the old video of Zubby Michael slapping a man on set continues to trend online, netizens have taken to social media to express mixed reactions

Instagram user @i_am_amii2 recalled a similar incident:

“I remember one old man also warned him he was hitting the elderly man on his head. Zubby we love you but be calming down.”

Another user, @johnnietalker, came to Zubby’s defence:

“This negative narrative y’all are portraying against Zubby will not work please… y’all should stop it, the hate is too much.”

Some viewers couldn’t help but poke fun at the chaotic moment caught on camera.

@ijnwunyejisos wrote:

“But biko that one that was shouting ‘help o’ couldn’t separate them? ”

@ugo_tufresh added:

“I done watch this stuff like ten times, the man shouting for help at the last scene—who was he calling for help? Him wey be man, instead of him to separate the 2 fighters, he dey shout.”

Meanwhile, @estherachebe slammed Zubby for losing control on set:

“Abeg who was counting how many slap Zubby chop? No matter what, you should not hit your fellow man. U no dey ma"

Zubby Micheal clashes with Isbea U

Legit.ng reported that a shocking yet somewhat amusing video has emerged online, showing Zubby Michael clashing with comedian Isbae U during an episode of his show, On Curiosity Made Me Ask.

The altercation took place amid a tense discussion, leading Zubby to lose his temper with Isbae U .

As usual, Isbae U invited Zubby to his show and bombarded him with provocative questions. One of the questions was why Zubby doesn't take part in real-life armed robberies rather than just portraying them in his films.

