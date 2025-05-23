Adeola, the daughter of actress Jumoke George who was declared missing a few weeks ago, has shared her experience in Mali

In the video, she stated that she is not a wicked child and asked for forgiveness from all mothers and their children

Fans sympathised after hearing her story and shared their thoughts about everything she said in the clip

Adeola, the daughter of Nollywood actress Jumoke George, has granted an interview about her experience in Mali after returning to Nigeria.

Jumoke George had earlier cried out online, revealing she was homeless and that her daughter was missing while her grandchildren were with her.

After returning to Nigeria, Adeola spoke with Biola Bayo, a colleague of her mother, sharing her ordeal in Mali and how she ended up there.

According to Adeola, she was sold to a woman in Mali who demanded a payment of N1.5 million, though the person who sold her collected only two hundred and fifty thousand.

Adeola was told she would have to prostitute herself in Mali to repay the debt.

She also noted that Mali was not as good as Nigeria, but many would only realise this once they arrived.

Adeola asks for forgiveness

In the interview, Adeola asked all mothers to forgive her and insisted that she was not a wicked child.

She said watching her mother’s tearful video broke her heart. Adeola revealed she had lost hope and feared she would die in Mali.

She explained that no matter how hard she tried, she could not raise enough money to support herself or return to Nigeria.

Adeola also disclosed that she suffered greatly and even attempted to take her own life by overdosing on medication.

She added that she told those she lived with not to post about her death so that people in Nigeria would not find out.

Adeola speaks about Nigerians in Mali

Sharing more about her experience, Adeola said she knew a woman whose husband sold her to Mali for exploitation.

She lamented that many Nigerians are suffering there and promised to help if she had the means.

Adeola further said she tried to call people in Nigeria but could not bring herself to call her mother and her children.

See the video here:

Fans react to Adeola video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the video. Here are comments below:

@posh_apparelll commented:

"Everybody have a story to tell. May God help us all."

@official_seyibright reacted:

"May the lord be with her and her family."

@haafsoh shared:

"She mentioned she was calling others but her mum and kids she did not.Hmmmmm."

@reimestores wrote:

"It is well. God would see you through."

@aderonke_18 said:

"I can’t do without talking to my mom for 3days, my mom is my strength. I love her so much!"

@fade4real_ stated:

"I want to believe your experience is not by accident, God want you to help a lot of people in that situation. Pls don't forget them."

@iseniola commented:

"My younger have been in this same Mali for close to 3yrs now.. at a point we were communicating but now I don’t even know if he is alive or not!! This hurts everyday not knowing what is wrong with him."

Eniola Badmus cries for children

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian actress Eniola Badmus made headlines over her emotional display at an outreach.

During her recent Feed The Needy programme, she was captured in a viral video breaking down in tears over not having any children.

Several netizens reacted to the emotional footage of Badmus by putting the Nollywood star in their prayers and comforting her.

