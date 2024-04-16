May Edochie is happy that Nollywood actress, Rita Edochie, is marking her birthday and she has celebrated with her

The mother of three posted lovely pictures as she prayed for the actress by saying that she has too much action

She made an AI-generated image that looks so beautiful while she calls her sweet names on her special day

May Edochie, popular businesswoman and estranged wife of Yul Edochie, has celebrated one of her in-laws in grand style.

Legit.ng had reported that Rita Edochie had thrown her weight behind May Edochie after her husband picked another wife.

May Edochie celebrates Rita Edochie on her birthday. Photo credit @mayyuledochie

In a post made by the mother three, she prayed for Rita. She said that the grass she walks on will always be green.

May also prayed that God would continue to lift her.

May Edochie hails Rita Edochie

In the caption of her post, May, who recently hit 1 million followers on social media called Rita action woman. She shared a picture collage where the actress was shooting an action movie.

Another picture was generated with A-I while her other pictures were taken at different points in her life.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Netizens have reacted to the post where May penned sweet words to Rita Edochie. Here are some of the comments below:

@nka_yy:

"Live long and excel."

@godsownprince:

"Happiest birthday hero in a woman, Original Ijele Woman, AKA nti rubber."

@reallovygirl:

"Happy birthday Agụ Nwanyị,more greater heights to ur new age ma."

@akoneris:

"Happy birthday mum. May the Lord continue to bless and protect you. You have been a shoulder to May and may you never lack a shoulder to lean on."

@oby.kiri:

"Had it been i had my gun eh."

@jabiboatclub:

"Happy birthday ma, from all of us @jabiboatclub, we love you @ritaedochie."

@asheeda__ng:

"The real woman onicha birthday.'

@cherish_miee:

"Happy Happy Birthday Ijele Nwanyi. You will live Long."

@nonobaron:

"Happy birthday mama.'

@kim_lyn_ber:

"Happy birthday. A wonderful mummy of life. May God continue to guide and keep you for your loved ones ."

