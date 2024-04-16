"Too much action ": May Edochie celebrates her no 1 supporter, Rita Edochie with AI-generated pics
- May Edochie is happy that Nollywood actress, Rita Edochie, is marking her birthday and she has celebrated with her
- The mother of three posted lovely pictures as she prayed for the actress by saying that she has too much action
- She made an AI-generated image that looks so beautiful while she calls her sweet names on her special day
PAY ATTENTION: The 2024 Business Leaders Awards Present Entrepreneurs that Change Nigeria for the Better. Check out their Stories!
May Edochie, popular businesswoman and estranged wife of Yul Edochie, has celebrated one of her in-laws in grand style.
Legit.ng had reported that Rita Edochie had thrown her weight behind May Edochie after her husband picked another wife.
In a post made by the mother three, she prayed for Rita. She said that the grass she walks on will always be green.
May also prayed that God would continue to lift her.
"Happy birthday beautiful": Late Sound Sultan's wife, shares lovely photo as she marks 40th birthday
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
May Edochie hails Rita Edochie
In the caption of her post, May, who recently hit 1 million followers on social media called Rita action woman. She shared a picture collage where the actress was shooting an action movie.
Another picture was generated with A-I while her other pictures were taken at different points in her life.
See the post here:
How fans reacted to the post
Netizens have reacted to the post where May penned sweet words to Rita Edochie. Here are some of the comments below:
@nka_yy:
"Live long and excel."
@godsownprince:
"Happiest birthday hero in a woman, Original Ijele Woman, AKA nti rubber."
@reallovygirl:
"Happy birthday Agụ Nwanyị,more greater heights to ur new age ma."
Comedian AY's sister Morenike weds boo, shows lovely trad outfits, netizens react: "I tap into this"
@akoneris:
"Happy birthday mum. May the Lord continue to bless and protect you. You have been a shoulder to May and may you never lack a shoulder to lean on."
@oby.kiri:
"Had it been i had my gun eh."
@jabiboatclub:
"Happy birthday ma, from all of us @jabiboatclub, we love you @ritaedochie."
@asheeda__ng:
"The real woman onicha birthday.'
@cherish_miee:
"Happy Happy Birthday Ijele Nwanyi. You will live Long."
@nonobaron:
"Happy birthday mama.'
@kim_lyn_ber:
"Happy birthday. A wonderful mummy of life. May God continue to guide and keep you for your loved ones ."
May Edochie pens message on International Women's Day
Legit.ng had reported that May Edochie joined the League of Women writing lovely messages on International Women's Day.
She encouraged women to inspire each other and create a community where women would have a voice.
May was vibing to a sing about God being her confidant when she shared the lovely message.
PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Source: Legit.ng