Actress Mercy Johnson has shared a video on her TikTok account to address those who have been criticising her

The mother of four recently lost a significant amount of weight, and her new look sparked reactions among her fans and colleagues

However, fans were unimpressed by her remarks in the video and instead taunted her over the wig she wore in the new clip

Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson has finally addressed the criticism surrounding her new look in a video shared on her TikTok account.

The mother of four had lost a significant amount of weight, prompting fans to express concern about her appearance and share their opinions on the transformation. Some of her colleagues also taunted her for the drastic weight loss.

Mercy Johnson shares new video after criticism about her weight loss. Photo credit@mercyjohnsonokojie

Source: Instagram

In the video, which was posted on her TikTok page, she sang for her critics. The movie star, who had congratulated her colleague a few months ago, sang that people will always talk no matter what one does.

She was seen dancing and telling her critics in Pidgin English that their mouths belong to them and they could say whatever they liked.

Fans taunt Mercy Johnson over her wig

Followers of the movie star, who was recently seen with a fan a few months ago, did not accept what she said.

They taunted her over her wig and asked questions. Some even suggested that she had joined the "shine shine" group.

Others noted that the appearance of her wig was more off-putting than her new look and asked her what was happening.

A few fans even speculated that she was using substances and begged her to stop whatever she was doing to lose weight so drastically.

Mercy Johnson's fans react to her latest video. Photo credit@mercyjohnsonokojie

Source: Instagram

Other Nigerian celebrities who lost weight

Recall that several celebrities have previously shared their weight loss journeys with their fans.

The likes of Real Warri Pikin and Ronke Oshodi Oke openly discussed the events that led to their dramatic weight loss.

However, Nollywood actor Alex Ekubo is yet to reveal what caused his own weight loss.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Mercy Johnson's video

Reactions have trailed he video shared by the actress. Here are comments below:

@eno_beee said:

"Swears. The wig off me pass the weight loss."

@tthatlibradoll commented:

"Y’all will get used to this new body soon.. it’s actually nice."

@_____irawo reacted:

"Abi she don join shine shine club."

@Rej oice stated:

"which kind wig be this aunty Mercy. Justice for old Mercy Johnson."

@purity said:

"Abeg bring back our old Mercy Johnson."

@Gogreat wears commented:

"Any one that is not happy about this your new look , really loves you, believe me."

Mercy Johnson replies critics

Legit.ng earlier reported that Mercy Johnson reacted after a critic wished her marriage evil over a post she made on social media.

The mother of four had shared a post where she was advertising a product, and she was not wearing her wedding ring.

A critic who saw the post shared her observation and asked if her marriage was still intact, and she reacted.

