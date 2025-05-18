Nigerian social media critic, Verydarkman, trended on the internet after a man identified as Umuokoro Stephen Emuowo dared him to a test

VDM earlier called out Umuokoro Stephen for the manner he was carrying out his new anti-gay movement

Umuokoro, reacting to the criticisms, called on the federal government, as he accused the online activist

Nigerian social media critic Martins Vincent Otse has been embroiled in a fresh controversy as man accuses him of being into his fellow men.

The troll known as Umuokoro Stephen Emuowo is presently involved in a campaign to combat homosexuality in the nation.

Umuokoro attacked Verydarkman and implied that he was gay in a recent post.

It started after VDM contacted Umuokoro about a post he allegedly wrote disparaging several entertainers, including comedian I Go Save, Tunde Ednut, Untouchable Comedies, and Egungun of Lagos.

The online activist said that Umuokoro Stephen was launching a campaign to prevent bloggers and content producers from endorsing homosexuality on social media.

According to reports, Umuokoro Stephen later changed his stance and began threatening certain bloggers and celebrities who did not share his anti-gay views.

VDM advised Umuokoro to consult a therapist after pointing out that he was starting to behave as though he were mentally ill.

He pointed out that Umuokoro didn't have to coerce others into joining his cause; instead, he could allow like-minded individuals to do so voluntarily.

Even while he appreciated his movement, the vocal TikTok star acknowledged that he had already gotten off to a bad start.

Umuokoro Stephen challenges Verydarkman

Umuokoro responded to VDM's comments by saying he wanted the government to examine his and the activist's behinds to determine whether or not they were attracted to men.

He highlighted that the exercise should be done on TV for citizens to bear witness.

“I want the Government to check me and your Yass to check which one is Open,” he said.

Umuokoro stated that VDM was not certified to join in his anti-gay movement.

Watch his video below:

Netizens react to VDM’s new controversy

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

em_oprah said:

"VDM stated facts! I love Sk, but he’s not going about this in the right way!."

altesenee__ wrote:

"So because person no talk put your movement e turn industry plant😂. Bloggers wey help u and top celebrities for Nigeria na Industry plants now😂."

legitjydegram said:

"Who notice say VDM never supports others moving against a course? He wants to be the only one to shine."

daughter_of_grace_78 said:

"Losing it big time he need help."

vibesofdcity wrote:

"The process of checking yansh self na gaynism 😂😂."

jesusp9604 said:

"On colos, on colos 🔥🔥🔥."

iampaschaldc wrote:

"What is happening here, someone pls explain. When they start to dey check man nyash for TV😂😂."

mamachina_brand said:

"Don’t you harass people too ??"

godsent_desire_ wrote:

"😂😂😂😂 which kind country be this 😂😂😂."

officalprettyj_omeche said:

"yansh open😂😂😂😂."

africalucky1 said:

"Vdm I nor support u on this one."

okonkwomary1224gmail said:

"Vdm you did the Same thing so dont art lf you are better than those people."

buen_tipo_malo said:

"Real men is talking."

big_doris_d said:

Watin Dey happen 😂😂😂. Not my VDM pls."

mari_mr_m said:

"This one don mad oo..wetin dey nyashinate for here 😂😂."

chukwuebuka7218 wrote:

"How VDM talk to him is Disrespectful, you can’t talk to a man like that when you are cautioning him."

prettytasha9898 said:

"@sk.records2020 bro you need help 😏."

buen_tipo_malo wrote:

"We are with you man 👏."

hushzonebnb said:

"This guy's mental health is not Ok 😢😢😢😢🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌."

stanleykiss96 said:

"Which one be show your yansh again."

vibe_wit_empress said:

"Sk dy state fact nd him no need money na blogs go dy promote these things nd even skit makers go still act like is normal omoh."

blossom.isio wrote:

"So you go open your Y*nsh make men check am? Brooo you dey f**k up oh😂."

Video of VDM limping after regaining freedom trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a video of Verydarkman after his release from EFCC’s detention left many fans worried.

Hours after VeryDarkMan regained his freedom, a video was posted online showing his physical condition.

The muscular online critic was seen walking with his lawyer and greeting some people gathered after his release was secured. However, what stood out from the viral clip was VDM’s walking steps.

