Nigerian social media Martins Vincent Otse aka Verydarkman has reacted to the reports that popular adult film star Elizabeth Ajibola has given her life to Christ.

The shocking news broke as Elizabeth Ajibola announced that she was retiring from the adult film industry.

“I am retiring from the Adult Entertainment Industry. It's been an amazing journey,” she wrote.

Following that, a video of Elizabeth Ajibola made waves online, showing her in a white garment, announcing membership with the Cele church.

Verydarkman stepped forward to ask Christians and pastors about Elizabeth's resolutions.

He challenged pastors and believers to reflect on whether they would genuinely accept Elizabeth as a "new creature in Christ," referencing the popular scripture about being born again and made new in Christ.

In light of her previous life, VDM also enquired as to whether Christian parents would welcome her as a daughter-in-law.

In a previous report by Legit.ng, VDM was embroiled in a fresh controversy as man accuses him of being into his fellow men.

The troll known as Umuokoro Stephen Emuowo is presently involved in a campaign to combat homosexuality in the nation. Umuokoro attacked Verydarkman and implied that he was gay in a recent post.

It started after VDM contacted Umuokoro about a post he allegedly wrote disparaging several entertainers, including comedian I Go Save, Tunde Ednut, Untouchable Comedies, and Egungun of Lagos.

The online activist said that Umuokoro Stephen was launching a campaign to prevent bloggers and content producers from endorsing homosexuality on social media.

According to reports, Umuokoro Stephen later changed his stance and began threatening certain bloggers and celebrities who did not share his anti-gay views.

VDM advised Umuokoro to consult a therapist after pointing out that he was starting to behave as though he were mentally ill. He pointed out that Umuokoro didn't have to coerce others into joining his cause; instead, he could allow like-minded individuals to do so voluntarily.

Even while he appreciated his movement, the vocal TikTok star acknowledged that he had already gotten off to a bad start.

Umuokoro Stephen challenges Verydarkman

Umuokoro responded to VDM's comments by saying he wanted the government to examine his and the activist's behinds to determine whether or not they were attracted to men.

He highlighted that the exercise should be done on TV for citizens to bear witness.

“I want the Government to check me and your Yass to check which one is Open,” he said.

Video of VDM limping after regaining freedom trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a video of Verydarkman after his release from EFCC’s detention left many fans worried.

Hours after VeryDarkMan regained his freedom, a video was posted online showing his physical condition.

The muscular online critic was seen walking with his lawyer and greeting some people gathered after his release was secured. However, what stood out from the viral clip was VDM’s walking steps.

