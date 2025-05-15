Toyin Abraham’s sister, Fatima Ogunsanya, has opened up about their childhood and some of the things the actress used to say

In the video, Fatima noted that life was tough while they were growing up, however, Toyin was always positive

Fans were not surprised by Fatima’s revelations about her sister, and praised Toyin for her remarkable ability to see into the future

Fatima Ogunsanya, the elder sister of Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham, recently shared insights about their childhood during an interview with social media host Spiritofsaco.

Fatima, who now lives in Canada, was asked about Toyin’s personality while growing up with her siblings.

According to Fatima, Toyin, who recently supported her colleague Iyabo Ojo at her daughter’s wedding, has never put extra effort into her acting career because it comes natural to her.

She revealed that Toyin would wake up every day calling herself a star, maintaining this positive mindset despite the challenges their family faced.

Fatima shares more on Toyin’s positivity amid challenges

In the interview, Fatima recounted that life was tough during their younger years, but Toyin consistently kept a positive attitude.

She often spoke encouraging words in Yoruba, reinforcing her hopeful outlook. Fatima also acknowledged the many hardships Toyin has endured but expressed gratitude that her sister remained strong through it all.

Fatima added that those born for greatness typically face significant challenges that they must overcome.

Fatima praises Toyin for supporting Iyabo Ojo

Fatima also commended Toyin for standing by Iyabo Ojo during her daughter’s wedding celebrations.

She noted that Toyin was genuinely happy for Iyabo and joked about Toyin’s new nickname, "Oversabi Aunty," mentioning that Toyin has known Iyabo’s daughter, Priscilla, since she was a child.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Toyin Abraham's video

Netizens reacted to the video of Fatima and all she said about her younger sister, Toyin. Here are comments below:

@toyin_abraham wrote:

"I remember sis and baba mi authenticmuy said it last two weeks again cos I remember saying same thing the first time I saw him."

@sapphiretrovenaturals said:

"Wow! Words are life."

@ajapeopeyemi shared:

"There's power in the tongue let say good thing to our life."

@omowunmi_limah commented:

"Shinning star forever. This trully awesome."

@geebeekee stated:

"She’s so calm and expressive. Only one world best. I just love trhe way shs spek about her sister.

@ayanfetaiwostitches reacted:

"Star lomo true true. Keep shinning our trailblazer. May God continue to perfect all that concerns you."

Toyin Abraham speaks about competition

Legit.ng earlier reported that Abraham marked the feat that Funke Akindele had achieved in the movie industry after recalling their years of rivalry.

According to her, the two of them were once rivals in the industry, and they splashed dirt and dust in the process. But they were able to get over their challenge.

Fans were excited about the ceremony that they wished them well and prayed for the couple to have a happy life.

