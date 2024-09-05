A series of videos published online by veteran Nollywood actress Olajumoke George about young ladies who go under the knife to enhance their backside has gone viral

In the video, the veteran actress slammed women who surgically enhance the size of their backside and bosom

The actress, who is naturally endowed with a massive backside, shared her struggle with knee pains and arthritis

Renowned Nollywood actress Olajumoke George recently shared her thoughts on the growing BBL menace that has become rampant amongst young Nigerian ladies.

The veteran actress noted in a series of videos the dangers that come with women who go under the knife to enhance their backside surgically.

Veteran actress Jumoke George sparked conversations online with her comments about BBL and it's dangers. Photo credit: @olajumoke_goerge

Source: Instagram

She also hammered women who were not confident about their bodies and allowed men to make them feel inferior about their bodies, which pushed them to go under the knife to enhance their looks.

Jumoke George used herself as an example of someone heavily endowed with the struggles that come with it.

"Contentment with small bum" - Jumoke George

The veteran actress shared videos of herself struggling to get up and having people help her constantly massage her legs as she battles with arthritis.

She also noted that God doesn't make mistakes in his creation. Jumoke George noted that anyone with a small backside from birth should accept it because God never makes mistakes and has a reason for giving some women a small portion compared to others.

Jumoke George is not the only actress or actor to openly discuss the BBL menace ravaging Nollywood. Rita Edochie and Kanayo O Kanayo have also shared their thoughts about it.

Watch some of the clips below:

See more clips from Jumoke Geroge below:

Reactions trail Jumoke George's video

Here are some of the comments that trailed Jumoke George's video:

@laidebakare:

"Mummy ni se nitori Oko ni? 😂 haaa! Ori Oko lagbara ni ma o!!!"

@adunfe_ade_12:

"God will bless you for this mummy 🙏🥰 men who love you will love you the way you are."

@akoladehighlander:

"Iya mi, I pray they yield to the advise…"

@adiba_ewa_asooke:

"Wahala that leads to Vawulence for them."

@iamprince_s.olu:

"Mummy we will not still marry them after the BBL na sxxx toy them be."

@yinkaadeniji231:

"Mummy it's fine oooo, enjoyment dy there from surgery to maintenance those people een den dy enjoy baje.."

@bosealaoo:

"Aimoye okunrin to ma ni ohun o fe o, these ladies do what they want due to peer pressure, not about men alone, low self esteem."

Tacha takes off Davido's tattoo on her chest

In other news Legit.ng recalls reporting when Tacha revealed during an interview what she did to the Davido tattoo that used to be in between her bosoms.

Tacha added that although Davido remains her favourite person, she would soon clean his tattoo off her chest with a laser.

Source: Legit.ng