Lionel Messi made a substitute appearance for Inter Miami just days after his father Jorge died in Rosario, Argentina, aged 68

Before returning to play, Messi shared an emotional post hinting he may quit football following the loss of his father and long-time agent

Messi's father had urged him to play in one last World Cup despite his deteriorating health, and Argentina reached the final this summer

Lionel Messi returned to the pitch for Inter Miami on Wednesday, August 12, making a second-half substitute appearance just days after the death of his father, Jorge Messi, who passed away at the age of 68 in Rosario, Argentina, following a long illness.

The 39-year-old Argentina captain had raised serious doubts about his playing future in an emotional tribute posted on Instagram shortly after his father's death.

Lionel Messi made a substitute appearance for Inter Miami on Wednesday following the death of his father and hinting he may retire. Photo by Rich Storry

Source: Getty Images

"I only played football and now I have quite a few doubts that I will keep doing it for much longer," he wrote.

"I don't know what I'm going to do without you, I don't know how to carry on," Messi added.

Why Messi returned to playing for Inter Miami

After attending the private funeral in Argentina on Sunday, Messi flew back to the United States and was introduced at half-time against Mexican club Leon, BBC Sport reports.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner entered to loud cheers from the crowd in Miami despite the team's 3-2 defeat, a result that ended their Leagues Cup campaign in the group stage.

It marks the first time Miami have been knocked out at that stage since the competition was expanded in 2023, the very year Messi joined and helped them win the trophy.

Messi had not been available for Miami's 2-1 loss to Monterrey the previous Saturday but made himself available to head coach Guillermo Hoyos for the must-win fixture against Leon.

A father who was there from the start

Jorge Messi had served as his son's agent since Lionel was 14 years old, walking beside him through a career that produced multiple Ballon d'Or awards and a long-awaited World Cup title with Argentina in 2022, per Sky Sports.

In his tribute post, Messi reflected on how close his father was to witnessing the end of his career.

"You were by my side from the beginning; there was so little left until the end. Why didn't you hold on just that little bit longer so we could finish together?" he wrote.

Despite his failing health, Jorge had reportedly encouraged his son to play in one more World Cup.

Argentina did reach the final of the tournament held this summer but fell 1-0 to Spain after extra time, stopping short of the fairy-tale conclusion both father and son had hoped for.

Messi's decision to return to the field so soon after burying his father speaks to the complexity of his grief.

His tribute was raw and uncertain, and while he offered no firm answer about his future, the fact that he put on the jersey again suggests the final chapter of his career has not yet been written.

Messi hints at retirement from football

Legit.ng previously reported about the heart-wrenching journey of Messi following the death of his father, Jorge Messi, who passed away on August 8, 2026, after a prolonged illness.

In an emotional tribute, Messi expressed profound uncertainty about his football future, questioning how he could continue in the sport without his father by his side to witness the end of an illustrious career.

Source: Legit.ng