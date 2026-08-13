The UAE government has issued a formal warning to foreigners residing in the country regarding visa overstays

Three distinct punishments apply to anyone who remains in the UAE beyond their permitted stay period

The consequences range from daily financial penalties to permanent bans from the country

The United Arab Emirates has issued a stern warning to foreigners living and working in the country, outlining three specific consequences that await anyone who overstays their visa.

The UAE government confirmed the penalties through its official website, making clear that violations of visa duration rules will not be treated lightly.

UAE tells foreigners: 3 consequences of staying after your visa expires. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Antonio Masiello/Kryssia Campos

Source: Getty Images

3 punishments for overstaying a UAE visa

The first consequence is a daily fine. Foreigners who remain in the UAE beyond their permitted stay will be charged a financial penalty for each day they are in violation. The charges accumulate over time, meaning the longer a person overstays, the heavier the financial burden they face.

The second consequence is a travel ban. Beyond the monetary penalties, overstaying can result in a ban that restricts a person's ability to travel freely. This adds a significant administrative and legal complication for anyone caught in violation.

The third and most severe consequence is a lifetime ban from the UAE. This permanent measure represents the most serious outcome of overstaying a visa, closing the door entirely on any future entry into the country for those who fall foul of the rules.

What foreigners in the UAE need to know

The UAE is home to a large expatriate population, with millions of foreign nationals from across Africa, Asia, and beyond living and working there. For Nigerian and other African residents in particular, the announcement carries significant weight given the number of people who travel to the UAE for work, business, and residency purposes.

The official guidance makes clear that all three consequences can apply depending on the severity and duration of the overstay. Foreigners are strongly advised to monitor their visa expiry dates carefully and to take the necessary steps to renew, extend, or exit before their permitted period lapses.

Residency permit: UAE announces monthly requirements

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UAE government had published the minimum monthly income foreigners must earn to qualify for a residency permit in the country.

The requirement is AED 3,000 for applicants whose employers provide accommodation, while those without employer-provided housing must earn at least AED 4,000 monthly.

Source: Legit.ng