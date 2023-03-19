Actor turned politician Desmond Elliot is well loved by his supporters in his constituency, and they have given him another chance

In a viral video online, the politician was seen in the midst of his people thanking them as they rejoiced over his victory

Elliot's position as a representative of his Surulere constituency was threatened by his junior colleague Olumide Oworu

Desmond Elliot can now heave a sigh of relief after weeks as he has been re-elected in his Surulere constituency to keep representing them at the Lagos State House of Assembly.

The actor turned politician was seen in a viral video thanking and rejoicing with his supporters as they celebrated his win.

Desmond Elliot and supporters celebrate his win Photo credit: @desmondelliot/@DamiMarshal

Source: Instagram

Women and men in the gathering could be heard chanting in Yourba that 'they voted and they won'.

Full of smiles, Elliot high-fived some of his people as he went around. The politician's position was slightly threatened when his junior colleague, Olumide Oworu, declared his intention to represent the constituency under the Labour Party umbrella.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to desmond Elliot's win

@dopsychic:

"Keep building plank bridges."

@Trueloveolamip1:

"Congratulations to Desmond Elliot . God shame all the haters."

@Nithsmit:

"INEC removed LP from the ballot. Same way they removed LP from the ballot for senatorial . They will be heading to court."

@King19Akinwande:

"No be Desmond wey dey talk day he no popular be this? We always tell them that social media is not where the polling unit is and where you can see real voters."

@TalktoTosin09:

"Desmond supporters, what is that ONE thing he did to worth being re-elected?. Be sincere."

@Nsixemagination:

"But some youth here will still come online and rant you wan defeat someone that Femi put forward."

@Tiutoye:

"Love it. If he didn’t do anything they won’t be celebrating, your Twitter opinions don’t matter."

Lala Akindoju urges Desmond Elliot to condemn attack on Olumide Oworu

Nollywood actor and Labour Party (LP) House of Reps candidate, Olumide Oworu, left fans and supporters concerned after recounting an experience.

The actor contesting against his senior colleague and All Progressives Congress (APC)’s candidate, Desmond Elliot, claimed he and his team members were attacked on Tuesday, March 14, as they attempted to campaign in Iponri, Surulere.

Reacting to the news, actress Lala Akindoju called on Elliot to condemn the violent attack on Olumide and his team because his silence would mean he endorsed it.

