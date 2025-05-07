Nollywood actress Mide Martins has celebrated her late mother, Funmi Martins’ memory, 23 years after her demise

On May 6, 2025, Mide Martins organised a prayer gathering for her late mother and Nollywood stars graced the occasion

The video from the remembrance party drew the attention of netizens and they reacted on social media

Nigerian actress Mide Martins has remembered her late mother, Funmi Martins, on the 23rd anniversary of her death.

On May 6, 2025, Mide Martins took to her Instagram page to share a video from the prayer session that was organised for her late mother.

In the video, Mide Martins and her husband, Afeez Owo, were seen with some Islamic clerics who preached at the gathering as they prayed for the deceased.

Nigerians react as Mide Martins remembers late mum Funmi Martins after 23 years.

The clip also captured the other celebrity guests who attended the prayer session for the late Funmi Martins. Some of the people spotted in the crowd include actress Bimbo Oshin and actors, Itele D Icon and Adeniyi Johnson.

In the caption of the video, Mide Martins disclosed that even though her mother died 23 years ago, it still feels just like yesterday. The actress described her late mum as a rare gem who was her best friend. According to her, she still sheds tears when she thinks of her mother.

In her words:

“23 YEARS JUST LIKE YESTERDAY!! 😓

OLUWAFUNMILAYO FLORENCE ANIKE MAMA MI… It’s Been 23years I lost my beloved mama & best friend!!! ☹️. You were indeed a RARE GEM!!! A REAL ANGEL IN HUMAN SKIN. I can’t express how much I miss you in words MAAMI. Still think about you a lot and everytime I still find myself shedding tears 😓. The beautiful and precious memories of you will never be forgotten and your impacts in this world will never be erased. Continue to rest peacefully in the blossom of your creator ANIKE. I love you forever IYA MI ONIN’URE ❤️”

See her post below:

How did Funmi Martins die?

Funmi Martins was not only known for her acting but also for her beauty. The movie star died on May 6, 2002, at the young age of 38. According to reports, she died from a cardiac arrest.

Reactions as Mide Martins remembers late mum Funmi Martins

Mide Martins' emotional post about her late mother, Funmi Martins, on the 23rd anniversary of her death, touched many fans. Some of them joined the actress to mourn her mum:

Mide Martins organises prayer on late mum Funmi Martins' 23rd death remembrance.

Folukedaramolasalako said:

“Ha so it’s 23yrs already 😢ha aunty mi continue to rest in perfect peace ❤️.”

Lolamagret said:

“May her soul continue to rest in peace 😍.”

Aroraheemot wrote:

“May Almighty Allah forever ease her affairs in the grave❤️.”

Partyjolloftv said:

“May her gentle soul continue to rest in peace. ♥️”

Kunmilove09 said:

“She lives in you and through you now. May God continue to strengthen you to keep the flag flying 🙏.”

Iamrachysamuel said:

“Continue to Rest in peace mama.”

Nikehamzah wrote:

“May her souls rest in peace.”

Owolabieunice said:

“Oh! That faithful afternoon, when l heard this bad news 😢. I was in School (Kwara Poly) May her soul continue to rest in peace 🙏.”

Officialsholakosoko said:

“Hmm... Aunty Funmi Martins I remember I was in the hospital for appendix operation when her death was announced. May her soul continue to rest in peace 🙏.”

Isioma_yocambel said:

“I still remember this beautiful woman 😍❤️she was my fav back then. Funmi martins Kai 👏rest on mama👏Thats why I love you, cos you look beautiful like your mom and her legacy lives on.”

Qtees_collections_backup said:

“Just like yesterday, I can never forget that day in iyabo williams street, iju road, I was still small but I remember everything that happened that period, the candle night from nelson cole back to her street, celebrities that trooped in, she was a very beautiful woman and easy going. May her soul continually rest in peace🙏🏽.”

Mide Martins kneels to thank husband

In other news, Legit.ng reported that actress Mide Martins made lovers go green with envy with what she publicly did for her husband at an award ceremony.

The mother of two was seen kneeling on stage to thank her man at the event.

According to her, her husband had stood by her over the years since her mother passed on. She sang his praises to high heavens as her colleagues screamed in excitement.

