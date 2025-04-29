Nigerian content creator, Ashmusy, has reportedly acquired four luxury mansions in a choice area in Lagos

The public figure took to social media to announce the great news with photos of her posing in front of her building

News of Ashmusy’s four new mansions spread online and it triggered mixed reactions from Nigerians

Popular Nigerian content creator, Amarachi Amusi aka Ashmusy has reportedly bought four new houses in Lekki area of Lagos.

On April 29, 2025, the public figure took to her official Instagram page to make the big announcement to her over two million followers.

According to Ashmusy, who also describes herself as a real estate broker, she got the four houses in the heart of Lekki. She also added that she would be foolish not to give God the glory, seeing as it came after she recently lost N33 million.

She wrote in part:

“Your favorite BOSS BABE 🥵 4 luxury fully automated duplexes in the heart of Lekki 🎉

Usually I’ll say oh “thanks to my hardwork” but last year.. God showed me you can work very hard and still have nothing to eat... so I’ll be a fool to give the glory to myself.

Started this project 2 years ago.. and I had all the challenges in this world 😅 the more I worked, the more I lost money (including the 33m for my Enugu project)💔.. crazy crazy!I held on…And my father showed me that he will do exactly what he said he will do. This feels so good.

I am so proud of myself. THANKYOU for being in this journey with me ash army!!!”

Reactions as Ashmusy buys 4 houses in Lekki

Ashmusy’s announcement about buying four new houses in Lekki was met with mixed reactions. While some netizens congratulated her, others expressed their doubts.

Romeojuwee8 said:

“Sha I no believe anything from this babe sha.”

Kweenb___kitchen said:

“No let social media pressure you😂😂😂you are also doing well because some of una go see this one start to think una life😂no reason am e fit be true e fit be lie.”

__mariogrammm wrote:

“She Should Own About 15 Mansions By Now Coz She Buys Quarterly.”

Da_shyboss said:

“4 houses ? 😂😂😂😂 ….. all of una just Dey craze I swear.”

Ekwereviews said:

“Fully automated but na you still push gate open. Sigh.”

Iceblock15 said:

“This one na still content creator Abi? Okay oo.”

Tonnesofbeauty said:

“Before you go dragging her that’s !llegal or men money, find your own sugar zaddy abi no one wants to sponsor u???? 😂”

That_talldeltagirl said:

“Congratulations ,to you on your house .nawa he come be like say na me the be stone Wey una take dey build una house 😂😢.”

Ego__oyibo280 wrote:

“I love it when people are winning genuinely but you see anything concerning this Ashmusy make una carry am go front abeg.”

Mayursneakers said:

“Congratulations to you...more wins.”

Temi_stitches_cuts wrote:

“Congratulations to her. All the men wailing and saying “Better doggy gave mansion” you sef, go give doggy nah. Yeye.”

Ashmusy reveals how much she makes

Meanwhile, in 2023, Legit.ng reported that Ashmusy shared how much money she makes.

In a video, the skit maker and influencer claimed that her monthly income range is N5m to N65m.

The skit maker added that for any man to sort her bills, he has to spend up to N20m before she can value his input.

