Moyo Lawal's fun video, with a comment from a netizen used as a caption, is trending on social media

The Nollywood actress in the now-viral video was seen showing her dance moves as a netizen shared his opinion about her

The netizen's comment about Moyo Lawal, as well as the dance video, has since triggered reactions online

Nollywood actress Moyo Lawal has stirred reactions on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, after she shared a fun video with a caption of what a netizen said about her.

Moyo, who made headlines in 2024 for crying while reminiscing about how lonely it was for her when Bobrisky was away, was seen in the now-viral video showing her dance moves.

However, a troll, in a reaction, described the actress as a human being ordered from Temu.

The caption read, "Lol, someone said I look like a human being from Temu."

Resharing the video from her X handle, Moyo laughed over the comment, saying,

"You people and your comments eeeh."

She also expressed frustration over the incident while revealing her intent to put an end to working out.

The video of Moyo Lawal showing her dance moves which has triggered reactions below:

Reactions trail Moyo Lawal's dance video

While some netizens encouraged the actress, advising her not to listen to trolls, others, however, focused on her dance video, claiming she was too mature to doing such.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed Moyo Lawal's dance video, read them below:

iamscrummy_ said:

"You are the most beautiful actress in Africa."

IgboPerspective reacted:

"How old is Moyo abi Motor Lawal again? Tattoo only will never cover puncture marks for liposuction. Just want to tell you sha."

olumax3028 reacted:

"Come, ain't you suppose to be getting old. I've seen you on my screen for like 10 or 15 years and you look exactly the same."

IamEriOluwa said:

"The recent conflict between America and China has shed light on one surprising truth: even certain Temu products have proven to be among the most authentic. So, I will just say you look too beautiful to be human."

paulokolobia said:

"I can’t differentiate this girl from cartoon."

FLEXIEMERITUS reacted:

"But you no be small pikin naah, why you dey behave like one?"

mubiscool2024 commented:

"Allegedly this woman no be real person na cartoon she be !!"

AlhajiIvory reacted:

"Na that mumu guy I blame that time if to say that one you well you no go get time dey do this mumu."

thefineoldsoul said:

"Looks like the faces that flashes in my head when I’m down with serious typhoid. I told a friend you look like malaria and he was arguing with me. I’ll show him this video."

