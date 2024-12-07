Actress Moyo Lawal has shared a video showing the accident she sustained while working out at a gym

In a video she shared online, the Nollywood actress showed the part of her body where she got injured during her gym session

Moyo Lawal's video stirred sympathising comments from some of her colleagues as well as fans and followers

Nollywood actress Moyo Lawal recently left people talking after she shared a gym accident that left her with a cut on her lip.

Moyo, who made headlines for crying while reminiscing about how lonely it was for her when Bobrisky was away, displayed her injury in a video she shared on her page.

She also expressed frustration over the incident while revealing her intent to put an end to working out.

In the video, Moyo Lawal said:

“I injured myself. I hate this gym, I am not working out again.”

Watch the video Moyo Lawal shared below:

Reaction as Moyo Lawal sustains injury

While several netizens wished her a speedy recovery, others couldn't help but drop comments about her skin tone. Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below:

akingbaderotimi:

"What's the problem my dear tell me."

diamond_alade:

"Sorry my love."

jane_ihute:

"Sorry dear, maybe because I've called your name countless times to patronize me."

ihepsutskincare:

"Awww sorry.. Looks painful."

comedian_aboki44:

"What is the problem self Moyo you have changed oo?"

celebritymouthpiece:

"Madam I like you because those who know you said you have a good hrt but remove this contact lens from your eyes, you have okpolor eyes already then stop this cream particularly on your face and don’t zoom your videos to our eyes."

ademolheey:

"Ode why are you doing like person way no mature."

zicsaloma:

"how manage Momom, you do mouth press? as you come de injure for mouth. Pele o."

