Regina Daniels has seemingly responded to her critics after she was dragged over her congratulatory message to Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux

The Nollywood actress shared a video of raising her shoulders with pride as she bragged about her worth

Regina Daniels' new video has, however, further triggered reactions, with many netizens clapping back at her

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has ignited reactions with a new TikTok video of her jumping on a challenge on the video-sharing platform.

Barely hours after businessman Obi Cubana's adopted son, Chidi, stirred mixed reactions online with his 'next of kin' TikTok video, Reginna has also shared a video, with a message directed at her critics.

Regina Daniels reacts to criticism over her message to Priscilla Ojo with TikTok video.

The mum of two shared a video of her raising her shoulders as she vibed to a song. However, she included a caption in the video where she bragged about her independence and strenght.

"Nothing do my shoulder only be say my strengh no dey tied to who stand beside me. I guard gidigba," she wrote.

In another caption attached to the video, Regina said,

"Una dey try see me finish .. no respect."

Regina's TikTok video comes after Nigerians stormed her Instagram post about Iyabo Ojo and her daughter, Priscilla, to take a swipe at her.

Regina Daniels responds to online trolls with TikTok video.

The Nollywood star had shared her good wishes to Prisicilla following her lavish traditional wedding.

Many Nigerians, in reaction, chose to taunt Regina with her marriage to businessman and senator Ned Nwoko.

The video Regina Daniels shared as she responds to her critics below:

Reactions as Regina Daniels replies critics

Legit.ng captured some of the comments as some netizens fired back at the actress. Others also read meanings to Regina's caption as they said she was implying she is gallant without her husband. Read the reactions below:

Pretty said:

"Shades seen but na who en marriage be like priscy own we go reply."

Mhiz purity reacted:

"For those wen no understand , She say her power no Dey with her husband , say she gallant on her own."

Funnygirl said:

"Wetin you mother they call your husband? Ohh father in-law or son in-law."

Razak commented:

"who notice say the bwes don fall pas Bitcoin."

TIMELESS said:

"All shades seen, but na who dem no dey use timetable knack we go reason."

Chukwuma love said:

"All shades seen but na who marry fresh young billionaire we go reply."

Bhadgal Anita said:

"You no see priscy wedding? Why you no attend the wedding you go dey regret why you marry grandpa by now."

keith Urban commented:

"Una Dey laugh girl wey don better for life and her next generation to come. Make una go sort out una own life."

DAN PRESH said:

"For those that dont undestand she said that her strenght is not based on her husband that she can stand on her own."

Regina and Ned Nwoko taunt critics

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Ned Nwoko made his wife, Regina Daniels, the envy of all women by dressing her up.

The billionaire businessman, despite his rank, was seen dressing his wife and helping her button her blouse.

When he was done dressing his wife, he asked the people around if their husband treats them the way he did with Regina.

