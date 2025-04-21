Nigerians have shared various comments on Juma Jux's TikTok page after he got married to Priscilla Ojo in a lavish ceremony

The couple had a lovely wedding in Nigeria over the weekend and many were excited about the ceremony

However, after showing their support to the couple, they also gave him a piece of their minds in the comment of his post

Some Nigerian have stormed Priscilla's Tanzanian husband's TikTok page to share their two cents to the singer.

Legit.ng had reported that Juma Jux and Priscilla had a lavish traditional and white wedding ceremony in Lagos, which many celebrities attended.

Nigerians advises Juma Jux on TikTok on how to handle his wife after marriage.

Source: Instagram

In a post made by the singer on his TikTok account, some Nigerians took to the comment section of the post to warn him about 'their' daughter.

They first congratulated him before sharing their take on how they want him to treat Priscilla after marriage.

What Nigerians told Juma Jux

A woman known as Mama Lizzy said that Nigerians don't have joy. She sternly warned him to treat Priscilla well if not, as Nigerian are singing what they don't understand in his song, his action towards his wife will make them look for the meaning of the song.

Another fan known as Utonwa affirmed that Priscilla must not be sad in Tanzania. She noted that if she does, Juma Jux would know why peace and unity were removed from the Nigeria anthem.

Nigerians share their take on Juma Jux's TikTok about his marriage to Priscilla Ojo.

Source: Instagram

Also in the post, a fan asserted that if Juma Jux does not take care of his wife, he will know why President Tinubu has been making Nigerians suffering and why many don't act as if they were suffering.

Taking to the comment section as well, another fan used a business account to react to Juma Jux's post. The person stated that it was Priscilla, who introduced her husband to Nigerians. The follower appealed to Juma Jux to take good care of his wife.

Recall that Priscilla Ojo's father had turned up for her wedding ceremony to the amazement of fans. Many had questioned her when she was having her ceremonies in Tanzania. They asked about her father’s whereabout and who he is.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Netizens have shared their reactions after reading the comments of Juma Jux's fans. Here are some of their reactions below:

@hammedbasirat_ commented:

"Aah aahhhh oluwa o, I'm sure other african countries go don advice am cos...d peace n unity, got me."

@douglasdave101d reacted:

"Make he no treat am well I kuku trust my 9ja people. Dem no dey play at all."

@moribigbe shared:

"Gbas gbos everywhere. Please calm down. Nothing go do our Priscilla in Jesus name."

Priscilla's in-law announce presence at wedding

Legit.ng had reported that Priscilla Ojo's in-law had shown excitement that he was attending the wedding.

He called on Nigerians to give him a Yoruba name as he flaunted his great look in the video he shared.

Fans came up with several names they feel can best describe how he looks, they gush over him.

