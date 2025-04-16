Mobimpe Slams Critics As She Reacts to Her Viral Crying Video Childlessness, Fans Weigh In: “PR?”
- Lateef Adedimeji’s wife Mobimpe is in the news once more after a video of her crying went viral
- This came after a netizen hurl shades at the actress over her childlessness and accused of doing rituals
- The movie star came forward to speak more about the trending video, igniting hot takes online
Mobimpe, the wife of Nigerian star Lateef Adedimeji, has reacted to a viral video of her crying online reportedly after a troll shamed her for being childless.
Legit.ng reported that Nigerian actress Adebimpe Oyebade, aka Mo Bimp,e was taunted online for the umpteenth time for not having any children for her husband of three years, Adedimeji Lateef.
Just recently, one of her numerous trolls took things a step further by making claims about the Nollywood actress’ womb and what she did with it.
According to the troll, Mo Bimpe had used her womb to carry out money rituals for her husband, Adedimeji Lateef. Mo Bimpe then appeared to react to the negative comment with a video of her in tears. In the clip, which was shared on TikTok, she spoke some words which were masked by a song about a barren woman being taunted for her childlessness, while tears dropped from her eyes.
Mo Bimpe in tears as troll accuses her of using her womb to do rituals for husband, Adedimeji Lateef
Mobimpe reacts to her viral video
In response to the viral video, Bimpe claimed that she has been receiving numerous DMs, which have gotten overwhelming for her.
She clarified that the video spreading online was from a movie set, reminding the public that she was an actress.
The movie star cursed people who circulated the video in an attempt to deceive gullible followers and told the world that she was well and would never cry or share her private life on social media.
“I usually don’t do this, but the DMs are becoming overbearing.
"All of you who are circulating my location/set videos for traffic on your page on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, it shall never be well with every one of you. May you have reasons to cry, and may your family cry over you. You will never have peace as you have decided to deceive my followers, fans, and supporters with your fake news.
Lateef Adedimeji’s wife ignites reactions as she replies woman who shamed her for not having a child
"I don’t know what you are thinking, but I am very fine! I will not have any reason to cry or share my private matters on social media. If you see any video of me crying, then it’s obviously work! Location pictures!"
See her post below:
Nigerians react to MoBimpe’s outburst
Legit.ng compiled the reaction below:
okoye__ozioma said:
"Might still be PR stunt..."
thelly_01 said:
"Amen! Why are you people frustrating this woman for Christ sake! LEAVE HER ALONE!!!"
lahralicious_couture said:
"Honestly Social media is becoming a day witch and wizard gathering. It is well."
peterjohnn326 said:
"Give birth first and stop stupid talks."
the_tigerwoman said:
"🔥🔥🔥 True fans should understand certain things by now. Social media is not real life."
Mo Bimpe replies woman who shamed her over childlessness
In other related news, Legit.ng earlier reported that Mobimpe had a difficult situation on the internet when a female troll taunted her.
The actress posted a casual video of herself and her husband prepping for an event, and a troll resorted to the comments to mock her childless status and threaten her marriage.
According to the troll, Mobimpe would soon be replaced by a second wife in her marital home.
