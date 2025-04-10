A teary video of one of Junior Pope's sons' reaction to the moment he was laid to rest has resurfaced on social media

The video, which is trending, showed a young boy crying uncontrollably while screaming no as undertakers were about the lay Junior Pope's corpse to the ground

The video from Junior Pope's funeral comes as Nollywood stars, fans and followers pen tributes on his first anniversary

Nollywood producer Stanley Ontop has also joined colleagues in the movie industry to pay tributes to the late Junior Pope to mark one year since his tragic death.

Stanley, however, left many emotional after he shared a teary clip capturing one of Junior Pope's three sons' reaction to the moment the actor was laid to rest.

The young boy could be heard crying and screaming 'No' as the undertakers were about to bury his father's corpse in the ground.

A caption on the video read, "This video reminds me of my late parents. Junior Pope's son couldn't control himself, he screamed 'No' the moment they are pouring sand on his father's corpse."

Stanley, in a reaction, also expressed how much he missed Junior Pope as he wrote,

"We can never forget today Junior Pope we miss you so so much Who does that? Swag nation Nwa Ukehe Enugu state Keep resting in the bossom of the lord."

In related news, Jennifer Awele, the widow of Junior Pope, also wrote a heartfelt message to mark one year since his sudden demise.

She admitted it has been a difficult year filled with pain and uncertainty.

Legit.ng reported that Junior Pope and four others drowned in a boat mishap on Anam River, Anambra State, on April 10, 2024, while returning from a movie set produced by Adanma Luke.

The incident caused outrage on and off social media for days, with Adanma facing backlash over the lack of safety precautions during her movie production.

Watch teary video from Junior Pope's burial that has left people emotional below:

Reactions trail teary video from Junior Pope's burial

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video as netizens continue to pay tribute to Junior Pope. Others called Stanley Ontop a clout chaser for sharing the video. Read the comments below:

cakes_by_dinma said:

"Gosh…..i weeped ! May his soul continue to rest and may his wife continue to pull strong to take care of her boys."

_babymillie said:

"Stop posting this please just post his picture we are trying to heal from this please."

trustlin_official reacted:

"U just opened a fresh wound that is trying to heal."

megtally_oches said:

"kai, see me crying at the moment, abeg this is so emotional."

oghomwen_20 said:

"Why are you posting this like I don’t understand, pls allow the family to heal .. seeing this would renew old wounds trying to heal .. I nor just understand this guy."

big.bubofficial said:

"Oga stop de chase clout now e never do u mugu! Nawa oo."

jus_adivaa reacted:

"Mr ontop why are u doing this u have made me to start crying again like i did on this day last year."

May Edochie pens tribute Junior Pope

Legit.ng also reported that May Edochie penned a heartfelt tribute to Junior Pope on his first anniversary.

May shared what she missed about the late actor.

She also prayed to God to give Junior Pope's wife strength and inspiration to fully resume her business.

