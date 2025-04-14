Nigerian reality TV stars Sophia Momodu and Carolyn Danjuma made the frontline of blogs with their actions online

A new report surfaced on the internet alleging what the two television divas did to each other on Instagram

Fans and netizens who came across the recent development have conflicting observations on the issue

Sophia Momodu and Carolyn Danjuma, Nigerian reality TV actresses, made headlines online for their purported actions.

A fresh allegation claims that Afroebats musician Davido's baby mama and the movie star have unfollowed each other.

Sophia Momodu and Carolyn Danjuma appear on blogs. Credit: @sophiamomodu, @caroynhutchings

Source: Instagram

This came up during a series of controversies involving them on the popular reality television show Real Housewives of Lagos.

While Legit.ng is yet to determine the rationale for their activities, their most recent move has sparked interest on the internet.

See the report below:

Legit.ng reported that Dabota Lawson, one of the cast of the Real Housewives of Lagos Reality TV show has brought some sprinkle of drama to social media, as she dragged Caroline Hutchings, a co-cast member along.

The businesswoman went online to call out Caroline for playing the victim every time she engages in friendships with the other housewives on the show.

She also accused Caroline of playing the same script and pattern over and over again, as she has seen it play out with Chioma, Iyabo Ojo, Toyin Lawani, Mariam and now with her.

Sophia Momodu and Carolyn Danjuma get netizens talking. Credit: @sophiamomodu

Source: Instagram

She said on parts:

"This pattern and script has been played out with Toyin Lawani, Chioma Ikokwu, Aunty Iyabo Ojo, Laura Ikeji, And a sprinkle of Mariam Timmer with the false accusations of Voodoo (Jazz). It’s always a case of medicine after death with you. If you, Caroline, cannot see there’s a fundamental problem here, then it’s all good."

"Because in these last episodes, I never had any issues with you nor complained about YOUR behavior in particular. As a matter of fact, we spent a lot of time together on and off set during the beach trip."

"Why you are trying to make yourself the center of something that’s not even a major issue is wild or Is it abnormal to have misunderstanding as we are getting to know ourselves as a group ? The viewers will always have all kinds of opinions based on what they watch. Everybody cannot be Team Caroline, and those that love you will love you regardless."

Sophia Momodu and Carolyn Danjuma trend online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

ada_diuto1 said:

"Aaah!!!!😮. I hope Aunty Caro won't add her to the list of those who destroyed her marriage after this?"

mimi_osteen_wears wrote:

"Abi she discover say Sophia sef follow scatter her marriage."

kolobiijayy wrote:

"Caro see say Sofire no get boat after all her show off on the show😂😂. Caro no vex naso she lie give all of us too."

fave_fave_ said:

"This Sophia woman is too problematic . Always living a fk life . Whoever that raised soon did a bad job ."

ammiequeen098 wrote:

"Ok na 😂😂😂dis one sweet me die ...Monday breakfast."

nelly_edward6 said:

"They were never following each other , Caro only follow 2 people b4 she added and made it 8 or thereabout , get ur facts right."

abumchukwustella said:

"E don happen."

adaeze442 wrote:

"I don't understand whenever this people get issues the first thing is to unfollow eachother is that how is done adults."

omaa_world said:

"Osetigo 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 I knew it wasn't gonna last... Regardless Sophie army."

Sophia Momodu, Dabota engage in heated argument

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Sophia Momodu and one of her colleagues on the Real Housewives of Lagos engaged in a heated argument on the show.

Dabota had planned a boat cruise for all the housewives, and Momodu decided to get her own boat.

Fans were divided in the comment section as they argued and picked sides between the two warring parties.

