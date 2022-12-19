To mark her 31st birthday, media personality Nancy Isime made one of her dreams come true by putting a permanent roof over her parent's head

The actress took to social media to show off the 6-bedroom house she recently gifted her parents

Nancy added that the house is a way of thanking her father, who allowed her to pursue her dreams at a young age, and trusted that she wouldn't shame the family

Nancy Isime joyfully shared photos and videos as she announced that she moved her parents and the rest of her family to a new house.

Sharing photos and videos from the housewarming ceremony, Nancy revealed that she had been working on the project for years.

Nancy Isime builds new house for her parents Photo credit: @nancyisimeofficial

Source: Instagram

The actress added that gifting the house to her parents is her way of thanking her dad for letting her chase her dreams at 17 and trusting her enough not to bring shame to the family.

Known to be a role model to a lot of girls and young women, Nancy assured them that their hustle will pay.

"Yesterday, One of my Biggest Dreams came to Fruition. I ushered my Daddy and Family into their fully completed, finished, furnished 6 bedroom home and it gladdened my heart so much. I’ve been on this for years and I’m glad I could finally complete and hand the keys over. We also had a house warming party with neighbors, friends and relatives in attendance which also doubled as the part 2 of my 31st birthday celebration."

Nigerians commend Nancy Isime

Source: Legit.ng