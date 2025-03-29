Actor Adebayo Salami aka Oga Bello celebrated his first son as he clocked a new age on February 29

Oga Bello, in a lengthy message via his page, recounted how he felt as a father when he welcomed his first son

Nollywood star Femi Adebayo also shared cute pictures of his elder brother as he joined his father in the celebration

It is a moment of celebration in Nollywood veteran actor Adebayo Salami aka Oga Bello's household as his first son, Olawale, turned 50 on Saturday, March 29.

Oga Bello in a heartwarming message, recounted how he felt 50 years ago when he welcomed his first son into the world.

"Olawale, Fifty years ago, you brought immense joy to my life. Today, I’m overwhelmed with pride and gratitude," he said.

Oga Bello also gushed about the birthday celebrant, sharing how he has been a source of blessing to the Adebayo's family.

The veteran actor also appreciated his son for giving him peace of mind.

"Wale, thank you so much for giving me peace of mind at all levels. I am so proud of the man you have grown to become. You being the leader of the house is so calming and inspiring. Your siblings are most lucky to have you at the forefront of their lives," he wrote in part.

Read Oga Bello's birthday message to his first son below:

Seven Doors star Femi Adebayo also celebrated his elder brother.

Sharing pictures of the celebrant, Femi wrote in part,

"You lead with grace, love with sincerity, and inspire us all effortlessly. Today, we celebrate YOU—your journey, your achievements, and the greatness that lies ahead! May joy, laughter, and unlimited blessings fill this milestone year! More life, more grace, more everything good!"

See Femi Adebayo's post as he celebrates his older brother below:

Celebs, fans celebrate Oga Bello's son at 50

Legit.ng captured some of the messages, read them below:

olawale.s.adebayo wrote:

@adebayo.salami Thank you so much, Daddy. I appreciate your kind words and prayers."

i_adukeade said:

"Happy birthday sir... Age gracefully always."

classic_alaga_1 said:

"Happy Golden Jubilee Birthday Sir God bless your New Age."

bbb_emporium wrote:

"Birthday blessings bro."

temmy_tope27 said:

"Happy Birthday to you sir llnp in sound health and wealth."

its.shipet reacted:

"Happy birthday to you sir more years to celebrate in good health inshallah."

yemsal wrote:

"Happy 50th Birthday, Olawale Adisa omo Ejide ore Ejide It’s inspiring to see the amazing man you’ve become. May God, who made you the Asiwaju of the Adebayo family, continue to provide for you and grant you the wisdom and understanding needed to lead."

