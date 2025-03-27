Portable Zazu, like a proud father, celebrated his handsome son as he turned a new age on March 27

The Zeh Nation and his wife Ewatomi Omobewaji flooded their social media timeline with the birthday boy's pictures to celebrate his special day

While many of Portable's fans pen birthday messages to Portable's son, others couldn't help but share their take on the singer's son's appearance

Street Pop star Habeeb Okikiola aka Portable Zazu and is household are in a celebration mood as his son Ogooluwa Teslim turned a new age on Thursday, March 27.

Portable, who recently sacked his female manager to sign a new male manager, in a joint post with his wife Ewatomi Omobewaji aka Queen Portable on Instagram, shared adorable pictures of the birthday celebrant.

Portable celebrates his son on birthday. Credit: portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

In a joint post, Portable and Omobewaji showered prayers on the singer's son while expressing how much they loved him.

"Happy birthday to my wonderful son, may your day be filled with joy, laughter, and all the things that make you happy! I love you more than words can say. You will be my sunshine ☀️ always, my little angel. Me your mom 😍and your daddy love you so much. Happy birthday once again ogooluwa, teslim," the mesage read.

See the birthday message from Portable and Ewatomi as well as the pictures of the birthday celebrant below:

What netizens are saying about Portable's son

Amid the birthday messages, some netizens gushed about Portable's son's appearance as they claimed he must have taken after his mother and not the singer.

The Zazu crooner, aside from his drama and songs, is known for having multiple baby mamas.

Portable expresses love for his son. Credit: portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed Portable Zazu's post, read them below:

hajianiose said:

"Happy birthday to you long life and prosperity more years to celebrate with good health and wealthy."

lifestylewithposh wrote:

"Awww Bewaji your son is so cute Happy Birthday to him Omo Ika of Africa Long life and prosperity."

the_only_sammie said:

"No be Bewajiii son ooo."

queen_mosunmola_simisade reacted:

"A way you show you all that they are still good step mother out there 😍 we are one of them happy birthday son."

abiodunogunbode said:

"Happy birthday God will not allow you to be like your father.. your generation will be proud of you."

omotoyosi29t reacted:

"Happy birthday to him, dear bewaji thank for taking care of ogo oluwa, u will never cry of your children inshallah, may almighty Allah reward you, love you always."

thisdailyman1984 said:

"But this boy don't look like u portable abi na d mother has d fine face just imagine this fine boy dey see all the rubbish u dey do online."

eromi_dolla reacted:

"Wisdom knowledge and understanding son."

Portable flaunts wealth

In other news via Legit.ng, Portable shared a video bragging about his wealth, referring to it as "Sony cash."

In the clip, he was surrounded by a crowd while holding tightly to a polythene bag.

His statement sparked debate among fans, who had mixed reactions to his attitude.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng