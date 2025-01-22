Femi Adebayo has pitched two of his popular characters, Agemo And Esusu, from his two hit movies Jagun Jagun and Seven Doors against each

The Nollywood filmmaker shared videos of Agemo and Esusu during combat while asking fans to pick who they thought would emerge as the winner

Femi Adebayo's post, which has gone viral, has seen Nigerians picking sides between Agemo and Esusu, with reasons for supporting their favourite character

Nollywood actor Femi Adebayo may consider putting his popular characters Agemo of Jagun Jagun and Esusu from Seven Doors in a joint movie project.

This comes as Femi recently pitted the two characters against each other in what he termed an epic showdown.

While Agemo, a supernatural force acted by actress Bukunmi Adeshina, was a villain in Femi's 2023 movie Jagun Jagun, Esusu, acted by Saliu Gafar, was a popular character and villain from his Seven Doors movie released in 2024.

The filmmaker shared two clips of Esusu and Agemo in combat and asked his fans to pick who they believed would emerge as the winner if they went head-to-head in battle.

Sharing the clips on his social media timeline, Femi Adebayo wrote in a caption:

"Two supernatural forces. One epic showdown. Who would win in a battle between AGEMO from Jagun Jagun and ESUSU from Seven Doors? AGEMO: The shape-shifting, fearsome warrior with unmatched power. ESUSU: The generational nemesis seeking vengeance and unleashing chaos in his wake. Both villains have left us in awe, but only one can reign supreme. Cast your vote in the poll below and let the debate begin!"

Below is Femi Adebayo's post, including clips of Agemo and Esusu in combat:

Reactions as Femi Adebayo pitches Agemo against Esusu

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as several Nigerian movie lovers picked their favourite while sharing their reason for supporting their preferred character to defeat the other. The comments are below:

Ayomi642 wrote:

"@realfemiadebayo Please always try and keep the villain alive like Thanos in the avengers or venom, we need a good-bad villain. It's not everytime they die in a particular movie. I was really rooting for something like AGEMO THE DEADLY WARRIOR."

Kemi_Yunus reacted:

"Agemo is more fearful! Agemo is a spirit."

Nimiofficial commented:

"Agemo go too beat Esusu - Esusu lost to a mere mortal abeg - Agemo was winning wars on its own. Please don’t disrespect Agemo like that again."

bayo_roi said:

"Home team (Agemo) wins, Both teams to score. Goals Over 3.5."

DamiTheOG_ wrote:

"Esusu wins women are weaker vessels."

InnovatorYK said:

"Agemo will paste Esusu wetin no good! All my money on agemo."

Oga Bello's comment about Femi Adebayo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Oga Bello shared his opinion about his son's success in the movie industry.

Oga Bello disclosed that he didn't expect Femi to go this far in the industry, stressing that his son wanted to study law, which he didn't discourage.

The veteran actor noted that he was not the kind of father who would discourage any child from becoming anything he or she desires.

