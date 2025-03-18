Toyin Abraham has been called out by a fashion shopper and critic for supporting and endorsing a store that allegedly sells duplicated fashion items

In the post, the movie star's interview about piracy was shared, and she was knocked over a video she made at a store

Fans were divided in the comment section as they shared their mixed reactions about the post on the actress

Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham has been knocked by T20luxry, a fashion critic and shopper, over a video shared online.

The mother of one, who attended Iyabo Ojo's daughter's wedding in Tanzania, had featured in a video where she was promoting and endorsing a store selling alleged duplicated fashion items.

The fashion blog alleged that the store does not sell original bags after a Birkin bag was flaunted for all to see.

According to T20 luxury, Abraham was allegedly using pirated items and endorsing the brand that sell such goods.

Toyin Abraham's speaks about piracy

In the post, the fashion shopper shared a post where the movie star was crying out about piracy, and it effects on movies.

The report was used to taunt her, and she was knocked for calling fake items luxury.

Recall that Toyin Abraham is not the first celebrity to be called out over fake fashion items. Iyabo Ojo, food critic, Opeyemi Famakin, E-money were also called out for using fake fashion items.

What fans said about Toyin Abraham

Reactions have trailed the post about the Nollywood actress. Here are some comments below:

@tiwa.22 said

"Is it not better for them to just maintain the likes of Tommy Hilfiger, Zara, Michael kors, Burberry, Calvin Klein,Dune,Tory burch and the rest of them that are affordable and still luxury to me why can’t they just maintain that. Why Hermes, LV, Gucci."

@blizzy_waves commented:

"See confidence wey she take say luxury, for naija person fit shake u go say na luxury handshake ."

@oyindiamond shared:

"This Egbon Tope is the weapon fashioned against these celebrities. Thank God I'm still upcoming and can wear my fake in peace."

@blizzy_waves said:

@ewatomi_iyin reacted:

"The seller no call d bag original birken she say togolese Birkin luxury bag."

@fisayosapphire stated:

"Then she has no business complaining about piracy."

@marvinboy101 wrote:

"Where you want make she see 50k usd to buy Birkin bag ? Na everybody their kpekus worth that much ,if wizkid can buy fake Richard mille for his manager in 2019 then who be Toyin, allow the to rock what they can afford at the moment , when they can afford it theyll upgrade so rest."

Toyin Abraham speaks about competition

Legit.ng earlier reported that Abraham marked the feat that Funke Akindele had achieved in the movie industry after recalling their years of rivalry.

According to her, the two of them were once rivals in the industry, and they splashed dirt and dust in the process.

She called her the winner while celebrating her movie which grossed N 1bn in the cinema as she prayed for her.

