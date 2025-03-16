A lady known as Isaamira foodbank has reacted after she was accused of using James Brown to create content

She had claimed that the crossdresser was owing her and had his properties in her house while giving an ultimatum

Fans shared their take about the video, and they tagged the lady different names for her action

A lady known as Agiye Amira has shared a video evidence to prove that she was not lying after calling out Obialor James, aka James Brown, over debt.

Legit.ng had reported that Amira had made a video to call out the crossdresser for owing her and abandoning his things in her house. She was tagged a liar by fans and accused of using the crossdresser for content.

In another post on her Instagram page, she shared a clip of all the things Brown had with her. She berated people, who claimed that she was trying to create contents with the crossdresser.

Amira disclosed that she was not going to help James Brown to boost his brand at any cost.

Amira displays James Brown's items

In the recording, Amira shared the video of a standing AC, mattresses, buckets, James Brown's shoes.

She brought out two frames of the crossdresser and said he kept one in his bedroom. She disclosed that she has entered his room before.

Amira also put on display some chairs in James Brown's house, which were kept in her house.

Amira speaks about James Brown

Also in the recording, Amira showed the crossdresser's N10milion gown and claimed that Brown said she was going to pay for it.

Recall that it was Tosin Silverdam, who first announced that James Brown had allegedly fallen on hard times and has an accommodation problem.

See the video below:

How fans reacted to Amira's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the post. Here are some comments below:

@dawnford284 commented:

"Fake life is bad and if you do not have enough money to keep up is a big disgrace."

@rumsky._ said:

david_pounds_001 is behind the camera."

@david_pounds_001 stated:

"Stay away from bad friends."

@_oyiza reacted

"Make she declutter everything abeg. How much for the AC make we buy am."

@edithezenwamadu wrote:

"When you finish acting, you drop the camera."

@primrosedodo shared:

"What kind of friend is this tufiakwa."

@dr_okpos said:

"If this is not a content,may these kind of friends avoid people like us."

@cza_dd commented:

"We should Donate Money for someone to be Living large? Don't worry una go cry will Yeye arranged content."

James Brown appeals for help

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Gracious Brown had called for help in the heat of her feud with her brother James Brown.

She claimed that the crossdresser was in charge of her social media pages and begged to have her password back.

According to her, James Brown wanted her to pay N3 million to have her password. She claimed that she was living off what she makes online.

