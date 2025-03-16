Esther Ijewere has called out actress Dayo Amusa for copying a post she made on Facebook word for word without giving credit

In the post, Ijewere had shared her take about Asake and his father's saga in a well crafted language and shared on app

Fans in the comment section berated Amusa as a few shared their take about her action and her response to the call-out

Media strategist and founder of Women of Rubies, Esther Ijewere, has accused Dayo Amusa of plagiarism in a post she made about Asake and his father.

The women's advocate had crafted a post to share her take about the controversy between Asake and his father and shared on Facebook, however, Amusa copied the post word for word and shared with hashtag copied.

Reacting to it, Ijewere called Amusa's attention to the fact that she deserved to be acknowledged as the real own of the piece.

Esther asserted that after she shared her grievance with the actress, the Facebook post was removed and Amusa, who welcomed a son months ago, didn't give credit to her on the one on her Instagram.

Ijewere further affirmed that most blogs have since been acknowledging Amusa as the owner of the piece.

Dayo Amusa reacts to Esther Ijewere

Taking to the comment section of Ijewere's post, the movie star, who shared her motherhood journey with fans, laughed at Ijewere.

She commented that Ijewere was pained that she didn't mention her name or give her credit.

According to her, she sent a direct message to Esther Ijewere and explained that she does not know the original writer of the piece.

She disclosed that it was copied from her friend's WhatsApp. She lashed out at Ijewere and claimed she and her 'soldiers' were blind to see copied at the end of her post.

See the post here:

What fans said about Ijewere's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the post made by Ijewere. Here are comments below:

@nazzy_threads commented:

"Shame use boubou cover my eyes."

@ronaldo.dip reacted:

"Plagiarism is literally a sin in the western world. Haaa, don’t even try it in academics, na serious offense because you’ve breached academic intergrity. Always give credits where it is due pls."

@jux_jenni7 said:

"I knew she didn’t compose that."

@fifeoflagos shared:

"Meself been dey think say,this writing is not aunty dayo writing ."

@beebs_amala stated:

"All in the name of I just want to say something."

@elleoboho reacted:

"Agreed. Please stop stealing peoples art and taking credit for it."

Dayo Amusa speaks about son's paternity

Legit.ng had reported that Dayo Amusa reacted to the question on the lips of many about the paternity of her son.

She had an Instagram live session and blasted people, who were poking their noses into her affairs and seeking social media validation.

The actress also spoke about her joy and how she has been an OG on social media before people started making money from it.

