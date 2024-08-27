Nigerian actress Angela Okorie ignited a series of verse reactions around her recent social media post

The mum of one was seen carrying a gun as she wore an outfit that deliberately revealed the contours of her physique

Angela, in her playful state, displayed her behind for the camera, leaving many of her fans and followers to speak up about what they observed

Nigerian actress Angela Okorie has ignited a wave of social media reactions after posting a recent video on her Instagram page.

The mother of one took to her Instagram page, which has millions of followers, and shared a video of herself holding a gun while dressed in black. She wore a short and crop top, which highlighted her physique.

Angela Okorie's body caused a stir online. Credit: @angelaokorie

Aside from the gun, her derriere caught the attention of many, with netizens commenting on how large it was and accusing her of having surgery.

Despite the buzz, Angela took the opportunity to offer her fans and followers some advice on living a happy life.

She wrote:

“In everything you do in life, make sure you stay happy always cos that’s the only way to escape bitterness. Over here, we spread Love, not hate. Have a fantastic week, fam.”

See her post below:

Angela Okorie spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiles the reactions below:

mashaka_joy22:

"Momma your yansh nor balance oh."

jperfecthomemade:

"Must all of you do surgery hmmmm."

mariamdizo:

"Very sad that they don’t like how God made them. BBL is not for everyone."

godwinrosezy:

Person when God create well, very beautiful lady, when most us dey admire,na waooo u too do ooo

justrudy39:

"One question pls why una nyash dey different from una body."

juniormartins.en:

"Which kind ynash be this 😂😂😂 ur doctor no try at all.., ask for refund."

mc_flash_comedian:

"The way una yansh take dey big una leg 🦵 the thing dey surprise me oooo."

What Angela Okorie said about female colleagues

In another report, Angela Okorie caused a buzz with her post about her female colleagues.

The actress called out colleagues who sleep with married men via a post on her official Instagram page.

Angela said she had no idea how it was done and that her realness could never let her do such a thing.

