A lady has reacted after Regina Daniels threw a shade about crying in a Ferrari when she replied a troll

The lady used her husband, marriage, and her lifestyle to reply the actress in a video on behalf of the troll

Fans were divided after seeing the lady's video as some supported the actress while others supported the lady

A female social media user has slammed Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, over a comment she made about trolls.

Legit.ng had reported that Regina Daniels had over her marriage. She shared a picture in front of a Ferrari and stated that it was the person, who has not cried in the luxury car, that can comment to her post.

Lady makes a video to drag Regina Daniels. Photo credit@ritadaniels/@daveblogger

Source: Instagram

A few days after her post, a lady made a video to dragged her back.

According to the lady, the mother of two has so many things that she might consider before reacting to her.

The social media user pointed out that it was the person, who has rest of mind that fans were going to answer, not someone jumping around and deactivating her social media.

Not done, the lady also remarked that it was the person that does not use filter when flaunting her husband that she was going to answer.

Lady continues to troll Regina Daniels

Also in the video, the lady affirmed that it was the person that can sleep with her husband when the light was on that she would answer.

Lady asks Regina Daniels question. Photo credit@regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

The lady also stated that it was the person, who has ownership of the husband and the Ferrari, that she was going to answer.

Recall that Regina Daniels' co-wife, Lalia Charani, had also been seen flaunting the same Ferrari that the actress used to throw shade at her critics.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to the lady's video

Nigerians reacted to the video made by the lady about Regina Daniels. Here are some of the comments below:

@alphalouisofficial reacted:

"What’s all this, why are u girls pained , I mean who cares."

@ghy_hair_gallery commented:

"This Regina don forget say she still be small pikin oooo

@d_emperor00 stated:

"If them arrest this one now, she go say na content. You are mentioning her name. Did she mention your name? Allow her enjoy her vibes and her cruise na. Na only you get mouth to talk? Shade seen shade seen. If dem Shade you for prison now your family and your husband go begin beg. Lack of sense."

@liker_za_ng said:

"You don cry for Ferrari before answer weyre no go work."

Regina Daniels missing as husband host politicians

Legit.ng had reported that a video had captured the meeting that Regina Daniels' husband, Ned Nwoko, hosted with his colleagues about political matters.

However, fans were amazed that the actress was not present at the gathering and raised eyebrows.

A few discussed what might be happening behind closed doors, as the actress was no longer on Instagram.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng