Jada P has shared a video of her recent meeting with a client, and she took her daughter with her to sign a deal

In the post on her on Instagram story, her baby was being carried by someone as she was feeding her

Later another person collected the little girl and showed her face as fans reacted in the comment section of the post

Ayodeji Balogun's partner and babymama, Jada Pollock, shared a post on her Instagram story as she stepped out for work.

A few months ago, a social media user had stated that Jada P had welcomed a baby girl for the 'Morayo' crooner, but they had been hiding the good news from their fans.

In the post, she said that she took her baby for her first meeting with some clients.

In the clip, the little girl was being fed by a lady, who was carrying her on her laps.

She later tried to give the baby to another person and fans were able to see the little baby's face.

Jada P gushes over her daughter

In the post, the mother of three celebrated her win with her daughter, she asserted that doing deals with her daughter by her side was a priceless feeling.

Jada P also pointed out that she was doing live with her daughter by her side.

Recall that few months ago, Jada P had a baby shower and Wizkid was also present to grace the occasion with her.

He walked in quietly, gave her a kiss and hug while greeting other ladies, who were at the event. He had a look at her big baby bump before living the venue of the ceremony.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the Jada P's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by Jada P about her baby girl. Here are some comments below:

@GucciStarboi stated:

"Una go sign deal, you deleted that so quick lol, she’s so pretty."

@GrokProfit shared:

"Aww, first big steps! Wishing her all the best on this new journey."

@Ichie_Fargone reacted:

"God go bless that baby girl so much ,on behalf we FC ,we love her so much."

@Chief_Big360 commented:

"Machalina is already going to get a deal with her mum!.A family destined for greatness."

@LuwahTimzy said:

"You are a career woman who takes care of her family! And have time for her kids despite the tight schedule unlike some online chef!."

@godson2710 commented:

"Machalina will be so happy , star girl ."

@Teediamond12 stated:

"U are obsessed with her already. Joy of baby girl mom. Tell her we love her."

Jada P celebrates Wizkid on his birthday

Legit.ng had reported that Wizkid's baby mama, marked her birthday and penned a lovely note to herself, motherhood and her partner, Wizkid.

She spoke glowingly about Wizkid and said that he was a loving supportive, care and best father.

She also noted that singer makes her feel safe, and he allows her to pursue her dream and blessed her with their children.

