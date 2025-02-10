Actor Chinedu Ikedieze 'Aki' has shared a rare photo of his adorable son on social media a year after his birth

The comic actor gushed about his son as he proudly tagged his wife Stephanie Ikedieze to the picture

Aki's son's appearance in the photo circulating online has seen his fans, followers and celebrities in the movie industry gushing

Popular actor Chinedu Ikedieze, better known as Aki recently warmed hearts after he shared a rare picture of his baby boy.

Aki, who trended over a viral video of him jumping on the viral Suspect challenge with his wife, shared a first glimpse of his son’s face on his social media timeline.

Chinedu Ikedieze ‘Aki’ gushes about his baby boy. Credit: chineduikedieze

Source: Instagram

Sharing the photo, the comic actor known for his funny roles in movies alongside his colleague Osita Iheme 'Paw Paw,' urged his fans and followers to meet his beloved son.

“Meet my son in whom I am well pleased. The son of El Roi!," he wrote in the caption.

El Roi is a Hebrew phrase in the Bible and translated to mean "The God Who Sees Me". It is one of the names of God in the Bible.

See the post Chinedu Ikedieze Aki shared as he showed off his cute son below:

Recall that the movie star and his wife welcomed their child last year, after waiting for twelve years.

Fans, celebs react to Aki's post

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the actor's post, as some netizens advised Aki to conduct a DNA test, claiming the child doesn't look like hum. Read them below:

joel__cicero said:

"This child will be greater than his father!!! he is too cute."

famous_celebritiys reacted:

"Yes ooo A Son of Celebrity is automatically a celebrity by Birth, Son may your days Long I filled With Wisdom."

merci_pat3ck said:

"Awww so cute he look so much like his mom this one na dem dey call “na my mama born me."

darl_________ said:

"Which one is El Roi ? Una go just find funny names to give una Roman god . Nawao."

iam_obivon wrote:

"This pikin no look like you o abeg conduct dna test asp."

hadassah_designsng commented:

"@iam_obivon you don’t know the mother and you are so bitter , you feel he is too handsome to be fathered by Aki."

Aki shares first movie role

Legit.ng previously reported that the actor shared how he joined Nollywood in 1998.

Aki revealed that when he was at the Institute of Management and Technology in Enugu State, he saw actors, and during that period, the movie Ikuku was produced. This inspired him to become an actor.

He added that a filmmaker, Afam Okereke, introduced him to the industry.

