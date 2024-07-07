Veteran actor Chinedu Ikedieze, popularly known as Aki, has announced the birth of his newborn baby after 12 years of birthing their first child

The Nollywood star, filled with joy, shared a maternity picture of his wife and latest bundle of joy on social media

Aki went on to ask his fans and followers to join him in celebrating, as his colleagues as well shared their goodwill messages in the comments

It's raining congratulatory messages for Nollywood actor Chinedu Ikedieze, best known as Aki and his wife as they welcome their second child.

The beloved actor announced the wonderful news on his Instagram page with a maternity shot of his wife and a photo of his newborn's leg.

Nollywood Star Chinedu Ikedieze Aki welcomed their second child. Credit: @chineduikedieze

Source: Instagram

He shared that he and his wife had welcomed a baby boy and invited his fans and followers to celebrate alongside them.

"My wonderful people, please rejoice with us. My wife and I have welcomed a bouncing baby boy. To God Be The Glory." he wrote.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In a previous report, Chinedu opened up about the dangerous decision he nearly took to end it all in life.

In a candid media interview, Aki recalled being on the verge of taking his life at 9 years old when a doctor told his mother he had stunted growth.

He said maybe if he had grown up in Lagos, he would have considered jumping from the third mainland bridge owing to his low self-esteem and peer humiliation.

See his post below:

Chinedu Ikedieze spurs reactions online

The actor's colleagues filled his comment section with compliments and congratulatory remarks for his bundle of joy.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

elijah_ogann:

"Omo!!! Massive congratulations ooooo!!"

stelladamasus:

"Awwww God be praised. Congratulations to you and yours."

chidimokeme:

"Congratulations Nwanne. Best Regards to mother and child. May your home be filled with laughter and happiness."

kaluikeagwu:

"This is so wonderful brother! May God continue to bless you and your growing family forevermore."

chiefimo:

"Waooooooo congratulations big brother."

iam_kcee:

"Congratulations my people."

emeka_:

"See him feet. E go be tall in Jesus’ name."

Aki gets emotional over friendship with Pawpaw

Legit.ng previously reported that the actor recalled fondly the first time he met his best companion and acting partner, Osita Iheme, also known as Pawpaw.

During an interview with Chude Jideonwo the veteran actor described their instant bond.

Aki's recollections took him back to his youthful days in Aba when he lived with his uncle and how unusual circumstances linked him to Pawpaw.

Source: Legit.ng