Clarence Peters, an ace Nigerian music director is speaking up about his relationship with his dad, as well as his conception

It is now news that Clarence is the child of Clarion Chukwura and Sir Shina Peter's the legendary Juju musician

Speaking about his experience in an interview with Chude shared some deep revelations while speaking of mistakes he has also made

Nigerians were eager to hear from Clarence Peters, the popular music director who has made a name for himself by directing music videos for some of the most prominent artists in the music scene.

Clarence sat down with Chdue Jide-Onwo, a Nigerian journalist and media mogul to discuss his conception, relationship with his father and his mother Clarion Chukwura Abiola.

According to him, his father treated his mother poorly and as much she would not want to judge him, he has also made such mistake.

He stated that he has become a version of his father toward the opposite sex, and so he knows what it felt like to be in his father's shoes.

In Clarence's words:

"My father has made mistakes that I have also made so I can’t judge him. I can relate to the mistakes that my father has made, as much as I was raised by my mother and try not to be my father."

In another clip, he spoke about how he went from shooting about three music videos in a week to being pushed aside by the new generation of Afrobeats artists. Another interesting subject was how his mum almost aborted his pregnancy.

Reactions to Clarence Peter's interview

@taymie_pepper said:

"I think after the story of that vixen who died in his house ,i stopped hearing about him.Great guy though."

@jahkachollom said:

"Clarence shot it was almost on all musical video that season."

@nwamaka.ndego said:

"Been a long time. I hope he's doing amazing. Clarence everywhere that year. All the music videos that year Clarence Clarence Clarence and Unlimited LA."

@justdealsuk_ said:

"I want to acknowledge and appreciate his mother for raising such a responsible and soft-spoken young man."

@buchifilms said:

"The older you get as a son, the better you understand your father."

@oluwalosheyee_oo said:

"Once you parent have made terrible mistakes check your lineage if it is a continuous thing please pray or else it would continue to happen break the bondage or else you would hustle find yourself in it anyhow please pray"

@brawnsuga_1 said:

"Wow! So Clarence Peter is a son to sir shina peters."

@oludareesho:

"Only Chude could get words out of Clarence’s mouth."

@abimbolaadeoye.c said:

"This is the first I’d see clearance talk on media like this and it’s truly amazing."

Clarence Peters detained over dancer death

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, the Nigerian police reportedly detained video director, Clarence Peters, over the death of video vixen, Picture Kodak.

The young dancer is said to have died at the director’s residence while charging her phone. Clarence was reportedly been detained by the police for questioning as they investigate the case.

