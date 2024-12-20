Nollywood actor Chinedu Ikedieze and his wife Stephanie Promise, have finally participated in the Suspect Challenge

In a video posted on social media, the celebrity couple shared messy things about themselves during the challenge

The exchange between the couple raised mixed reactions from netizens, with some of them being amused

Nigerian actor Chinedu Ikedieze of the Aki and Pawpaw fame and his wife, Stephanie Promise, have participated in the trending Suspect Challenge.

The challenge which recently took over social media involves people running while the person recording them behind the camera spills messy details about them.

During the game, Aki trolled his wife about always using makeup. However, she fired back by telling the actor he sat for exams numerous times and kept failing. She also trolled him for having a big stomach and trying to get six packs.

By the end of the video, the actor had had enough of his wife’s words, and he sent her packing out of his house, and she begged him to stay.

See the clip below:

Fans react to Aki and wife’s suspect challenge

Chinedu Ikedieze and his wife Stephanie’s Suspect Challenge raised mixed feelings from netizens. Some of them expressed amusement while others did not. Read their comments below:

Photos of Aki's 1st wife emerges after celebrating 2nd wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that actor Chinedu Ikedieze, piqued fans' interest in his marriage after he celebrated his wife, Stephanie Promise, on social media.

Only days after Chinedu Ikedieze’s declaration of love for his wife, talks started to make the rounds that she wasn’t the same person he got married to in 2011.

The Aki and Pawpaw star had tied the knot with one Nneoma Nwaijah 13 years ago. It did not take long for old photos of Aki and Nneoma to make the rounds.

