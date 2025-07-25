Wunmi, the wife of the late Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad, has broken her silence concerning Iyabo Ojo's daughter’s pregnancy

Priscilla Ojo shocked the entire internet after she and her husband unveiled a photo of her, looking heavily pregnant

Wunmi has now taken to her official social media page in reaction to the news that has been swirling on social media

Mohbad's late wife, Wunmi, has also joined the long list of celebrities who have been celebrating Priscilla Ojo’s pregnancy reveal.

The mother-of-one, who has been a key part of the family since the death of her husband, went online to break her silence.

Mohbad's widow rejoices as Priscy shares pregnancy news. Credit: @its.priscy, @_c33why

Source: Instagram

After Enioluwa claimed that he was unaware of Priscilla Ojo's pregnancy, Wunmi went online and wrote: "Now I can finally rest", depicting that she had been in the know all this while.

Recall, Wunmi and her son Liam were very present at both the traditional wedding and the white wedding.

Her son, Liam, also served as the ring bearer on the occasion, rocking the same outfit as the groom.

See the post here:

Recall Mohbad’s widow, Wunmi visited Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo. The widow’s visit to the movie star was streamed on TikTok live and it got many of Wunmi’s fans cheering.

Wunmi’s fans also threw shade at her step-sister, Karimot, and it got other netizens talking after it trended.

How fans reacted to Mohbad's wife's post

Read some reactions below:

@iamtoosleek said:

"You can just call her name without putting late Mohbad's wife..E necessary?"

@_foreverwinnie_ said:

"I’m sure they finished her with questions."

@whitysal said:

"As what exactly? Let's Priscilla not follow Wunmi's footsteps as a wife abeg oo😂."

@mozidatulkhayr_store said:

"photoshoot igbati mo loyun mi ni won copy😂😂 in lizzy voice😂😂."

@ekongstephanie said:

"You will never rest until your husband rests. For now, keep pretending as if everything is fine."

@texas_bladez said:

"Rest keh? Moh never rest you wan rest. Na until you do DNA."

@fearless_lion123 said:

"Oloriburuku.. come tell us watin keel morbad."

@monique__one said:

"This Wunmi is fine, sha. May God keep and protect her and her child. May she find true love again. Congratulations to Priscy and her husband. I wish her safe delivery."

@whitysal said:

@mamussandy said:

"Ur husband nevwr rest u wan rest, lie lie u nor go fit rest oh until coast clear."

@ekongstephanie said:

Source: Legit.ng