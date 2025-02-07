Actress Patience Ozokwo has also joined Nigerians to celebrate her male colleague Nkem Owoh aka Osuofia at 70

The veteran actress shared a video of her with Nkem Owoh on a movie set while sharing how it feels like working with him

Patience Ozokwo's message to Nkem Owoh has stirred reactions from their fans and followers as they celebrate the veterans

Nollywood actress Patience Ozokwo has also penned a heartwarming message to her male counterpart actor Nkem Owoh, popularly known as Osuofia.

Recall that Nkem Owoh was celebrated by his fans and followers across social media on his 70th birthday on Friday, February 7, 2025.

The legendary role interpreter, known for his comic roles in movies also appreciated God for keeping him alive to see a new age.

Patience Ozokwo celebrates Nkem Owoh

The veteran in a birthday message to Nkem Owoh shared how it felt like working with the actor on set.

According to Patience, there was never a dull moment when Nkem Owoh was present at a movie location.

As proof, the actress shared a clip of her and Nkem on set showing the moment he made her laugh while they were trying to act a scene.

Sharing the video, Patience Ozokwo wrote:

"Happy birthday to the LEGENDARY @osuofia_nkemowoh Never a dull moment with you I celebrate you today and always."

Watch the video Patience Ozokwo shared as she celebrates Nkem Owoh at 70 here.

Reactions as Patience Ozokwo celebrates Nkem Owoh

Read the comments below:

franciscachinwe397 said:

"Biko mummy the name of the movie make I go laugh my sorrows out. Happy birthday Sir."

1_ezinwoke wrote:

"Happiest Birthday Legendary."

cursllar commented

"Happy birthday daddy, keep walking and never stumble and keep living in sound and good health."

vibey_back_up_page reacted:

"Each time I see a movie with mamaG and Nkem I know I will laugh taya."

okechukwuokereke1 wrote:

"Happy 70th birthday to daddy Osuofia,,more life in good health and prosperity in Jesus name.. AMEN."

cherish_miee said:

"Happy Happy Birthday Daddy keep Living in good health Amen."

kingpalacemrkp1

"Happy Birthday Ukwa, Wetin Suzzana Dey do there after she dun insult u for Aguyi hux."

Nkem Owoh announces 70th birthday

Legit.ng previously reported that the actor was preparing to celebrate his 70th birthday in style to the joy of his fans.

Nkem Owoh celebrated the new month by excitedly announcing his birthday.

Netizens reacted to the news as they heaped praises on Osuofia.

