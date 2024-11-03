Nollywood actor, Bolanle Ninalowo, has announced the death of movie director Dimeji Ajibola

In a post on social media., the movie star shared a picture of a burning candle as he expressed his love to the deceased

He prayed that the family of the deceased will be comforted and that God will heal them from the loss

Tragedy struck once again in the Nigerian movie industry as popular film director, Dimeji Ajibola, has unfortunately passed one.

The sad news was announced by movie star, Bolanle Ninalowo, in a post on Instagram on Sunday, November 3rd, 2024.

Bolanle Ninalowo makes a sad announcement. Photo credit@dimejiajibola

Source: Instagram

In the post, the role interpreter, who recently spoke about emotional abuse, shared a picture of a burning candle as he announced the sad news.

Ninalowo prays for Ajibola's family

Though he didn't give details about the cause of Ajibola's death, he however expressed sadness over the irreplaceable loss.

Actor Ninalowo also shared how much he loved and would miss Ajibola. He prayed that God would heal the family of the departed as he said his final goodbye to him.

2024 has been a challenging year for the Nigerian movie industry as some prominent actors passed on.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Ninalowo's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the actor. Here are some of the comments below:

@pastorbullet:

"INot again, God have mercy, it is well!"

@funkys.collections_:

"May his soul rest in perfect peace."

@dorise974:

"May his soul find rest and May God forgive his shortcomings, also grant his family the strength to bear this great loss Amen."

@hauwjaji2:

"My condolences."

@nnamdi_chu007:

"What a life, may he soul rest in peace."

@bholar_23:

"May his soul rest in perfect peace."

@marcc_cee:

"This life sha."

@gmanindhouz1:

"May his memory forever be a blessing in Jesus name."

@denrich69:

"Heartfelt condolences Bolanle."

@officialprincess_zita:

"This year should do and pass."

Charles Granville is dead

Legit.ng had reported that the Nigerian movie industry mourned over the tragic demise of veteran filmmaker Charles Granville after it was announced.

According to a public statement published on Facebook by the deceased's friend, Umanu Elijah Charles died after years of battling a protracted illness.

Charles Granville died on Thursday, September 22, 2023, but news of his tragic passing was made public on Saturday, 23.

Source: Legit.ng