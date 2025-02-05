Asake has reacted to a post by social media commentator Naijashimadun, who earlier blasted him overr his accent at the 67th Grammy Awards

Naijashimadun, a popular social media commentator, whose real name is Emmanuel Philip had earlier rebuked Asake over his accent at the grand event

However, a new turn of things saw Asake react in an unforeseen manner to Naijashimadun, springing reactions from all corners of the internet

Asake, Ololade Ahmed, has finally dished a much-anticipated response to Nigerian commentator Naijashimadun, whose real name is Emmanuel Philip.

In an earlier report by Legit.ng, the social media commentator had slammed Asake for speaking a "Pakistani" accent while he was speaking in a red carpet interview at the 67th Grammy Awards.

Asake s response to Naijashimadun trends online, fans react. Credit: @asakemusic, @naijashimadun

Source: Instagram

See Naijashimadun's post here:

The video went viral, and obviously reached Asake who has now responded to Naijashimadun via a social media story post.

The singer, who recently parted ways with his label boss, Olamide praised Naijashimadun for doing a great job for creatives in the country. Many have attributed Asake's response to subtle savagery, while they jabbed at the commentator.

See the video here:

Recall that while speaking on the red carpet, Grammy-nominated Asake shared that he has just stepped into his military era and that he likes to dress exactly how he feels.

Asake also reiterated that he could wake up the next day and clean his tattoos off, to which the interviewers burst out laughing, stating that it would take a lot of work.

Asake's response to Naijashimadun trends online

Read some reactions compiled by Legit.ng below:

@__hakky_:

"He even said you’re trying for the country 😂😭 Baba Egbe wake up."

@rf_mane:

"See as he murder you with respect.. Fenu shigo."

@ms.salako:

"But his accent wasn’t bad.. don’t be too hard please, he choose the life he wants it’s his journey lol."

@steelv_clothingz:

"You really need to understand what his saying with this message you also need to stay your lane and let people do what dey like sometimes too brah he deserves and knows what his right for himself ✌️."

@j__bidex:

"Haha 😂… omo, baba egbe no get the sub… person wey dey use style enter you 😂… eyan salo fenu sigo (you too dey cap) asake savage mad gan 😂😂😂😂… baba think say na praise 😂 🤣🤣."

@bayu999__:

"The best and the most demure way to to savage 😂 asake mi I saw what you did there idan mi ❤️."

@dratchman:

"See as Lameda enter Egbon with sarcasm. Ok."

Asake trends over alleged US house

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Grammy-nominated Nigerian singer Asake made headlines over his house in California, America.

The rumoured ex-YBNL member posted a series of photos and videos of his alleged home in the US on social media.

Several social media users were in awe at the beauty of the property as they reacted to the photos and videos.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng