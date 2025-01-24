Fatma8five, Priscilla Ojo's sister-in-law, is anticipating her wedding to her brother which is taking place in 2025

In a post on her social media page, she also thanked Ojo's mother and called her Queen mother for raising her daughter well

She made a picture collage of Iyabo's daughter and continued gushing over her and her attitude

Iyabo Ojo's daughter, Priscilla, seemed lucky to have a wonderful in-law going by a post made by one of them online.

In a post by her lover's sister, Fatma8five, she shared how great the actress's daughter has been to Juma Jux's family.

According to her, the lady, who visited her family last year, has shown so much respect and love to her family in Tanzania.

She also disclosed that Priscilla has always been eager to visit her family in Tanzania, and she has been very attentive to them anytime she was around.

Fatma8five anticipates Priscilla's wedding

Also in her post, Juma Jux's sister said that she and her family were coming to take Priscilla from her county and parents by getting her married to her brother.

She prayed that God will be pleased with the ceremony, which will take place very soon.

Recall that Iyabo Ojo also played a great host to her in-laws when some of them visited Nigeria.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the post made by Juma Jux's sister to Priscilla. Here are some of the comments below:

@its.priscy:

"I love you the most my big sis and best sis-in law."

@abiallie

"Alhamdulilah. To Allah SWT belongs the glory."

@flaw_lesscutie:

"If your sister in law doesn’t accept or treat you like this,abeg pack the werey in law one side Fatma is worthy of emulation and Priscy also made it easy cos she’s a well trained girl, y’all compliments each other so much."

@babakoaisha:

"Omoooo our beautiful sister in-law Fatma, we say thank you this wedding is going to be the biggest wedding in Lagos 🇳🇬 in 2025. Her mom queen mother is big we can't wait ooo and thank you for always supporting priscy as the big sister your with her . Pray your love continues forever Amin we love you."

@adelakoku:

"Both Priscy and Jux come from very loving and humble families. It is evident in the way Jux and Fatma were welcomed in Nigeria. Jux's family has embraced and treated Priscy like a royal. She is such a happy, humble, and down to earth lady."

Juma Jux calls Priscilla his wife

Previously, Legit.ng had reported that Tanzania singer, Juma Jux made lovers grow green with envy with what he did to Priscilla Ojo in public.

They both went for an award ceremony where the singer called Iyabo Ojo daughter his wife to be while on stage.

He sweetly introduced Priscilla and pointed at her where she was sitting as the crowd cheered. Fans were happy about the development, as seen in their comments about the post.

