Nollywood actress Osas Ighodaro is marking her birthday and has stated that she is thankful for the new age

She did a photoshoot to show how grateful she is to witness another year filled with blessings and goodness

Fans have also thanked God on her behalf and wished her a happy birthday in good health and more prosperity

Actress Osas Ighodaro is grateful to be alive and well to mark another birthday this year.

The mother of one took to Instagram to share how happy she was to see her special day.

She had a photo shoot and wore a black T-shirt with the inscription "It's my birthday" and a knee-length black shoe while smiling at her fans.

Osas Ighodaro Marks Birthday With New Photos. Photo Credit @officialosas

Osas Ighodaro appreciates God for her blessing

The talented movie act wrote an emotional caption to show her gratitude to her maker for her birthday.

She said God has been so good to her, so she is thankful.

In some of the pictures she posted, she stuck out her tongue and playfully winked at her fans to show how happy she was to be celebrating.

See her post here:

Fans react to Osas Ighodaro's post

Reactions have trailed the birthday post made by the Nollywood actress. Many of her fans took to the comment section to celebrate and pray for her.

Here are some of the comments below.

@olymp_misskatie:

"Happy Birthday My Darling ."

@sheila_idu:

"Sweet sixteen. Happy birthday beautiful."

@estherene:

"Happy birthday Osas."

@simply_kod:

"birthday hun."

@wandecoal:

"Happy birthday."

@moabudu:

"Happy birthday my darling. Super proud of you. All my love."

@preshstagram:

"Happy birthday beautiful woman."

@k8henshaw:

"Happy birthday The Bawdy , wishing you a very happy day.. filled with love and lots of blessings in tow."

@thisischichi:

"Happy birthday babe ! Love you! more blessings, more success , more awards, more dancing , more traveling , more iconic dresses ."

@menakez:

"Happy birthday beautiful!!! God bless you always mama ."

