Nigerian singer and actor Baba Dee recently shared an armed robbery he witnessed with actor Segun Arinze

Baba Dee recounted how Segun Arinze made the armed robbers who were operating on the Benin-Ore road to stop their attack

Baba Dee’s story had many netizens rolling with laughter as they recounted Segun Arinze playing the role of Black Arrow in a movie

Nigerian singer and actor Dare Fasasi, aka Baba Dee, has recounted how Nollywood star Segun Arinze stopped a robbery attack on the highway.

Just recently, Baba Dee took to his Instagram page to share a video where he noted that his experience with Segun Arinze was a true life story.

According to him, they were on their way to Benin for a wedding, and they were on Ore Road when they heard that a robbery was happening, so they parked their vehicle and stopped their journey.

Fans react as Baba Dee shares how Segun Arinze stopped robbery on Benin-Ore road. Photos: @dare_fasasi, @officialsegunarinze

To Baba Dee’s surprise, he started seeing people praising Segun Arinze and chanting ‘Black Arrow’. The music star noted that the actor was the only one with street credibility among robbers.

In the caption of his post, the late Sound Sultan’s brother wrote in part:

“My friend, Mr. Segun Arinze, is undoubtedly one of Nigeria’s most talented actors. I once embarked on a memorable journey with him to Benin City for the wedding ceremony of the late Chico Ejiro. At the time, Segun had attained near cult-like status for his portrayal of the infamous “Black Arrow” in the hit movie Silent Night.

Midway through our trip, we were forced to stop in Ore due to reports of an ongoing armed robbery. Now, picture this: the most notorious screen armed robber—Black Arrow himself—waiting on the roadside with other travelers, all of whom were terrified of real-life robbers. The irony was nothing short of hilarious! 😅.”

Reactions as Baba Dee recounts how Segun Arinze stopped a robbery

Baba Dee’s story about how Segun Arinze managed to get highway robbers to stop their attack went viral on social media and it raised a mixture of heartwarming and hilarious comments from fans. Read some of their comments below:

efewarriboy3:

“I remember plenty years ago we were shooting a movie around Ajah. Before Ajah developed. Boys came out to seize our camera. I am talking mean boys. From bushes. As soon as they saw Segun Arinze. They went down and started to hail him. He just told them to guide the set that he will sought. He didn’t even say it twice. Theee guys were there with us for the 3 days we shot at that location. FACTS.”

Dan__ajebo:

“They meet their mentor!! They were star struck 😂😂😂.”

naijaguydieries:

“Lol. He has proven his street credibility.”

osimiri_atata.eth:

“His movies motivated their job. They were star struck 😂.”

sniper.jpg:

“Baba Dee just made me remember Sound Sultan. RIP to a legend.”

evbuomwanhumphrey:

“When you see your mentor 😂😂😂.”

magnafern13:

“Always acknowledge your senior colleague.”

esibor_esis:

“This is funny but legendary @officialsegunarinze you a legend no cap thank you for giving us memories to live on… but when you see ur senior colleague give him his flowers 💐.”

Cherrybttrfly:

“Brothers recognised brother😂.”

dequezgram:

“Make men give him around of applause 😂.”

theplaysmith:

“Very believable 😂.”

nancy_macaulay:

“Till date he’s still called black Arrow in my house 😂.”

nuliques:

“Black arrow 🏹 😂😂😂😂😂og of nollywood.”

donald_iriele:

“That year, that movie was a show stopper. If you've not seen that movie then, you're not among. That year, you fit use that movie toast girl. Just knowing that you've watched that movie girls go dey like you that you're a real Gee.”

d_tamminator:

“If you no know black arrow you be GenZ.”

its_ezeaputa:

“Person get names from two powerful tribes you think say Na joke.”

blackx_panda:

“Eya gen z will never understand.”

