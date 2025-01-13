Nigerian superstar Davido and his personal logistics manager Isreal DMW made the frontline of blogs

In a video that went viral, the Unavailable hitmaker was seen ignoring Isreal DMW during his return back home

The footage captured the Afrobeats star coming down from his pirate jet to meet his aide hailing, and his reaction to it spurred concerns

A video has surfaced online showing the renowned Afrobeats singer David Adeleke, better known as Davido, ignoring his assistant Isreal DMW upon arrival in Nigeria.

In the viral footage, the Unavailable crooner was seen walking out of his private plane with his crew, and Isreal DMW joined the league of other team members who were on the ground level to welcome the singer into Nigeria.

A video of Isreal DMW greeting Davido trends. Credit: @davido, @isrealdmw

Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido and his family had been away in Miami enjoying their New Year holiday.

As Davido was climbing down from his flight, Israel stood at one end shouting his usual “my oga”.

As the twin dad got close to his aide, he shook the people beside him and wandered to his destination, leaving Isreal hanging.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng had reported that the talented singer was with his daughter Hailey when he went on vacation in the Bahamas.

A series of videos were shares online of the music star with Hailey as they bonded together as father and daughter.

The videos of Davido and Hailey raised discussions about the singer’s first daughter, Imade, as some claimed she was missing a lot. While some were of the opinion that the music star was trying for his children.

Fans react to Davido and Isreal DWM’s moment

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

naijaeverything:

"Omoh!! Na only God sabi wetin Isreal don go do 001 oh!! Baba nor even send am!!"

welcome_to_2026:

"Some hailing Dey too much. Just know when to hail and mumu yourself give your oga."

williamalexis786:

"No be all the time he go dey shout like mumu sometimes the mugu dey over do e no good."

abulokiss:

"BIGGEST BOSS DAVIDO 👊👊 The biggest artist in the world 🌍 my favorite musician 001🇧🇪 BOSS I love you die ❤️ Funds 🔥🔥 30BG for life ✌️✌️ DAVIDO 👑 of music 🎙️🎤🎧 OBOO 001🇧🇪 Who dey 🗣️ Godfather."

spiffjoker:

:e give an side man talk only matured voice go understandooo😂😂😂exactlyooo😮😮😮sharp guy😢😢😢thank God for journey merciesooo."

fuzzywrld_012:

"Davido get mood swing at the moment nii😂..nothing spoil lol."

lightbeatz.classic:

"Davido be like, there's no money on ground now, bone those hailing."

dj_reckline_of_lagos:

"Na because he no gree fall for ground na he make them no send am for here."

mira_donald_136:

"We rich men we no Dey like over hyping e Dey pain us body."

Davido's enjoys waterslide

Legit.ng previously reported that the Unavailable crooner was seen in a video screaming while on a waterslide.

The DMW boss shared a video of him during his waterslide adventure.

In the funny video, Davido was seen trying to be brave and maintaining his composure but it got to one point that he could no longer hide his fear.

